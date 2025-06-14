Live Tv
Father’s Day Special Cake Of Rs 5 Lakh Goes Viral, ‘Isme Diamonds Kaha Hain’?

As Father's Day approaches, a bizarre cake listing worth ₹5 lakh has stirred up social media, sparking endless memes and light-hearted debates. What seems like a technical glitch has turned into one of the most talked-about viral stories ahead of the celebration.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, families are busy planning special surprises for their dads, from heartfelt notes to thoughtful gifts and, of course, the traditional celebratory cake. But this year, amid all the usual excitement, an unexpected internet sensation has stolen the spotlight: a Father’s Day special cake listed for an eye-popping ₹5 lakh.

The unusual listing, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), appears to have originated from a food delivery or e-commerce platform showcasing a selection of Father’s Day-themed cakes. While most cakes featured on the platform carried price tags ranging from ₹499 to ₹599, the listing for the Father’s Day Special Hazelnut Chocolate Cake (500gm) stood out dramatically with its ₹5,00,000 price mark. 

Technical Error Or A Typo

Though the pricing is almost certainly a technical error or typo, that hasn’t stopped netizens from turning it into the internet’s favourite talking point in the days leading up to Father’s Day. The viral screenshot also featured other reasonably priced options, including a Butterscotch Cake for ₹499 and a Red Velvet Cake for ₹599, both with solid customer ratings and reviews.

Humorous Reactions By Fathers 

Social media users have since flooded platforms with memes, jokes, and playful theories about the extravagant cake price. One user hilariously posted: “Dad’s reaction after seeing the cake: ‘Son, that could’ve been a down payment for a 2BHK flat!’” Another quipped: “Beta, isme diamonds kahan hai?” suggesting that a cake at such a price should come studded with precious gems.

The hashtag #5LakhCake soon began trending as more users joined the conversation. “Dad took a bite and said: ‘It’s good… but the price gave me indigestion!’” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “Everyone’s talking about it. Few can afford it. And fewer can forget it.” 

When Is Father’s Day In 2025? 

This year father’s day 2025 is on June 15th (Sunday). As Father’s Day arrives, many will remember this year’s celebrations not just for the love and gratitude exchanged between children and their fathers, but also for a cake that no one expected to become famous not for its taste, but for its price tag.

