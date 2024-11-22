Habitat loss, urbanization, poaching, and climate change-induced drought have become major culprits responsible for this downtrend. All human made!

Giraffe population in the wild have been steep decline over the past two decades. From about 150,000 in 1985, the number went down to around 98,000 in 2015.

What are the causes? Habitat loss, urbanization, poaching, and climate change-induced drought have become major culprits responsible for this downtrend. All human made!

Subspecies to be listed under Endangered Species Act

In response, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed listing several subspecies of giraffe under the Endangered Species Act, which – if enacted-will be the first time giraffes receive federal protection under U.S. law.

The proposal would clamp down on the trafficking in wildlife, prohibit imports including rugs, jewelry, and shoes made from giraffes, and provide monies for conservation efforts in African countries.

Three subspecies — West African, Kordofan, and Nubian giraffes — are proposed to be placed within the endangered category, considering their total population has declined by 77% since 1985. In addition, two East African subspecies: reticulated and Masai giraffes, are suggested to be threatened.

The Enigmatic Giraffe

The tallest land creature is the giraffe, growing up to 19 feet. Through their long necks and impressive spotted coats, giraffes have long formed part of human imagination.

They were represented in ancient African art, and famous historical figures such as Julius Caesar brought some from Africa to Europe as a wonder of nature and Chinese explorer Zheng He to China.

Their long neck and tongue, adaptations where the giraffe stretches to obtain food from high foliage, have also been debated. It has been argued that the long neck allows them to access and feed on inaccessible foliage for other herbivores by some researchers, while others say it assists in “necking,” a combating behavior used among males to establish dominance during mating.

Despite their iconic status, giraffes face habitat loss due to urbanization and agriculture, and they have also been hunted for bushmeat and traded. Products made from giraffe parts, such as bone knife handles and skin rugs, have been in great demand on global markets, particularly in the United States, which imported nearly 40,000 giraffe products over a decade.

Conservation Challenges and Opportunities

The ESA proposal also outlines policies aimed at controlling trophy hunting, so that it serves the objectives of conservation. Proponents believe that such controls would reduce the demand for giraffe products and help it survive, while critics, such as Safari Club International, argue that the income generated from hunting funds conservation efforts in those countries where the populations are rising.

Environmental groups have long clamored for the protection of giraffes. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council petitioned for action in 2017, eventually filing a lawsuit in 2021 when no action was taken.

Public feedback on the proposal is open until February 19, with protections expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Advocates stress that immediate action is critical, not just for giraffes but for global biodiversity, as millions of species face extinction.

“Federal protections for giraffes will help foster biodiversity, combat wildlife trafficking, and support ecosystem health,” said Martha Williams, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

