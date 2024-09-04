Greek Woman Starts Wildfires To Flirt With Firefighters, Ends Up Behind Bars

In a bid to flirt with firefighters & gain attention in a bizarre way, a 44-year-old Greek woman from Tripoli recently faced legal consequences after deliberately igniting two wildfires on farmland in Kerasitsa.

In a bid to flirt with firefighters & gain attention in a bizarre way, a 44-year-old Greek woman from Tripoli recently faced legal consequences after deliberately igniting two wildfires on farmland in Kerasitsa.

This incident occurred on August 24 and 25, with the woman being apprehended by Tripoli Police on August 26.

As per investigation, her motive was to draw the attention of firefighters in hopes of meeting and flirting with them. The police noted that the woman was seen at both fire locations, which raised suspicions among the firefighters and led to her arrest.

According to local media Skai TV, she has been sentenced to 36 months in prison and fined €1,000 (approximately Rs 92,000).

However, her prison sentence has been suspended. If she commits another crime within a specified period, she will be required to serve this sentence in addition to any new penalties.

Also Read: Watch: Haryana Man Heroically Uses Bulldozer To Rescue Flooded Telangana Bridge Survivors

Scale Of Damage Caused By Fire

Fortunately, the fire she started caused only minor damage as it was swiftly contained by the department, with no injuries reported.

Must Read: ‘Symbiosexuality’: A New Orientation Challenging Traditional Views On Desire