Watch: Haryana Man Heroically Uses Bulldozer To Rescue Flooded Telangana Bridge Survivors

In a remarkable display of bravery & proving there is no dearth of goodness in this world, Haryana’s Subhan Khan has become a real-life hero by rescuing nine individuals stranded on a bridge.

Operating a bulldozer, Khan braved the treacherous conditions to reach the marooned group and bring them to safety.

What Lead To This Rescue Operation?

Over the Munneru River in Telangana’s Khammam district, around nine people were trapped on the Prakash Nagar bridge. Unfortunately, there was a surge in water levels.

Despite recording a pleading for help, efforts to rescue them via helicopter were thwarted by poor weather.

Facing a dire situation with no immediate assistance available, Subhan Khan decided to take matters into his own hands.

Despite warnings from others about the dangers, Khan chose to drive his bulldozer to the bridge, saying “If I die, it is one life, but if I return, I will save nine.”

But, his bold decision paid off as he successfully brought the nine stranded individuals back to safety. Upon his return, Khan and those he saved were met with cheers and applause.

Later, a video featuring Khan’s daughter’s voice was shared saying “I am shivering, my daddy, he managed to do what he set out to.”

Watch the Video

If I go, it is one life, if I return, I will save nine lives: this was the courage shown by #Subhankhan who took a JCB to bring back 9 people marooned on Prakash Nagar Bridge #Khammam from early hrs on Sept1; You can hear daughter brimming with pride #MyDaddyBravest #RealLifeHero pic.twitter.com/tbthGfUhRB — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) September 3, 2024

Later, Khan’s bravery & helpful nature has garnered widespread admiration & fame. Opposition leader and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) called him on phone to congratulate on his actions.

“Just congratulated him on the phone. It just isn’t just about lot of guts, you need a heart to be a true hero. You, my brother Subhan Khan have saved so many families from a life long pain by helping these nine people,” said KTR on X.