Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Groom Opts For Bullock Cart For Wedding Procession In Gujarat

Breaking away from modern trends, they opted for a bullock cart procession, symbolizing a return to their cultural roots. The decision, made by the groom’s father, Jayesh Bhatia, was a powerful statement about preserving heritage over opulence.

Groom Opts For Bullock Cart For Wedding Procession In Gujarat

In a world where weddings are often defined by luxury and extravagance, the Bhatia family from Isri village, Gujarat, chose a refreshing and meaningful alternative for their son’s wedding procession. Breaking away from modern trends, they opted for a bullock cart procession, symbolizing a return to their cultural roots. The decision, made by the groom’s father, Jayesh Bhatia, was a powerful statement about preserving heritage over opulence.

A Symbol of Simplicity and Tradition

On Monday night, 27-year-old Harsh Bhatia, a manager at an Ahmedabad car dealership, traveled to the village temple in a decorated bullock cart, accompanied by the sounds of traditional dhol and shehnai music. Unlike the typical wedding procession where the groom travels in a luxury car, Harsh’s procession was a serene, spiritual experience, complete with the jingling bells on the cart.

The absence of loud DJ music and flashy displays emphasized the simplicity and cultural significance of the occasion. For the Bhatia family, it was a way to celebrate not just the union of two people, but the rich traditions that have been passed down through generations.

A Father’s Vision: Reviving Heritage

Jayesh Bhatia, Harsh’s father, has been planning the traditional procession for over a year. As a teacher, he felt deeply concerned about the growing trend of extravagant wedding processions that put financial strain on families. In an interview with TOI, he explained: “Even families with modest means are now spending excessively on wedding processions, often at the cost of their finances. More troublingly, our rich marriage traditions are being forgotten.”

For Jayesh, this wedding was an opportunity to remind the younger generation about the beauty of simplicity and the importance of honoring cultural heritage. The bullock cart procession was his way of combating the culture of materialism and excess that has increasingly dominated modern weddings.

Harsh’s Message: Simplicity Over Extravagance

For Harsh, the choice to opt for a bullock cart was not just about honoring tradition; it was about making a statement. “I wanted my wedding to stand out, not for its grandeur, but for its simplicity and respect for our culture,” Harsh shared. “We wanted to send a message to the younger generation that preserving our cultural values is more important than indulging in excessive displays of wealth.”

The procession, which could have easily been an elaborate showcase of luxury, became a powerful statement of simplicity, celebrating the couple’s cultural roots over showmanship. It was a reminder to peers and the community about the true significance of such rituals.

A Shift in Wedding Invitations: Emphasizing Cultural Values

In keeping with their commitment to honoring tradition, the Bhatia family also made a notable change to their wedding invitations. Instead of the usual term “varghodo” (groom’s procession), they chose “Dev Darshan”, a phrase reflecting the spiritual and cultural significance of the ceremony over materialistic aspects.

Harsh proudly expressed, “I’m glad to fulfill my father’s wish of reviving our traditional wedding practices.” The wedding, which focused on spiritual significance, became a celebration of heritage, sending a message to both the family and the wider community about the importance of maintaining cultural identity.

A Timely Reminder of Cultural Heritage

The Bhatia family’s decision to forgo the usual wedding extravagance and opt for a traditional procession is a refreshing example of prioritizing values over materialism. In an age where weddings are often characterized by grandeur, their choice offers a meaningful alternative that is grounded in simplicity and cultural preservation.

This bullock cart procession, complete with traditional music and spiritual focus, serves as a gentle reminder for future generations to appreciate and protect the rich cultural heritage that defines Indian weddings. It is a call to return to simpler, more meaningful celebrations that honor history and family values over excessive displays of wealth.

MUST READ: Sukpak’s Remarkable Journey; Flies Nearly 3,676 Km From North Pole To Rajasthan

Filed under

Bullock cart wedding procession Preserving cultural heritage Traditional Indian weddings
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox