Groom Sails On Boat To Marry In Flood Hit Region In Bihar, Watch Videos

When your ways are challenged, instances like this keeps you going. In an interesting instance in Bihar – which is at present affected by heavy rain and flood, witnessed a groom who did not seem to hesitate to travel on a boat to go to the bride’s house.

Several visuals of the procession showed the groom in the wedding attire standing on the boat for crossing the river. This happened in Madhubani district in Bihar where the level of Kosi river is rising due to heavy rainfall.

Groom ferried on a boat for his wedding in Bihar’s Madhepur. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/agShcTCOAx — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 9, 2024

Mohammad Ehsan, a resident of Parbalpur village, was spotted embarking on a boat journey to his bride’s house. During this picturesque moment, one person was seen sheltering the groom with an umbrella while others loaded wedding gifts onto the boat. Videos captured the scene where people pushed the boat to set it sailing on the river.

In Bihar, heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused several rivers, including Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Kamla, and Gandak, to surpass their danger levels, according to a bulletin from the Water Resources Department cited by news agency PTI. The Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have already reached warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur, Sitamarhi, and nearby areas, as noted in the bulletin.

An official from the department informed PTI that no fatalities have been reported so far. District administrations have relocated people from low-lying areas to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

