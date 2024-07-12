HDFC Bank Announces 14-Hour Downtime on July 13: Key Services to Be Unavailable

HDFC Bank has scheduled a system upgrade on July 13, intended to enhance the overall banking experience by boosting performance speed. The maintenance will result in a 14-hour downtime, beginning at 3:00 AM and concluding at 4:30 PM on the same day.

In preparation for this upgrade, HDFC Bank has advised customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, July 12, 2024. Additionally, the bank recommends planning all fund transfers in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the scheduled downtime. Customers are encouraged to visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service for further details and updates.

Services Unavailable During the Downtime:

Cash Deposit

Fund Transfer : All modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers.

: All modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers. Mini Statement

Enquiry/Billpay Services

Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Services That Will Remain Available:

NetBanking

MobileBanking

HDFC Bank has scheduled this upgrade during a bank holiday to minimize disruption for customers. The bank appreciates customers’ understanding and cooperation during this period.