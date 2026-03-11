LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea Abu Dhabi news mojtaba khamenei cng Astha Jain bhadreshkumar chetanbhai patel chennai super kings bill clinton epstein photos euthanasia Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein brain dead akash Delhi LPG booking David Barnea
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

A viral MMS titled Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri has been circulating on TikTok, with users searching for a supposed 2 minute 30 second clip, but there is no confirmed evidence that the full video actually exists.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 11, 2026 15:27:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

One of the most recent viral videos on the social media platforms, and Tik Tok in particular, is Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri, which has raised numerous questions and caused many searches online. The term, translated into Indonesian, Stepmother vs Stepchild, started trending when users started posting short teaser videos and posts that made the claim that there was an online full video, 2 minutes and 30 seconds in length. The posts became viral on social networks such as Tik Tok, Telegram and X, which resulted in thousands of users swarming to find the alleged uncensored clip. Nonetheless, the viral trend has an ambiguous origin, and most of the posts on the internet do not offer much reliable information about those concerned. 

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Videos Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Reportedly, the majority of the information that is distributed online is in the form of short pieces, screenshots, or false captions and not the entire video that individuals are seeking. The shared viral posts usually prompt the viewers to follow outside links where the supposedly two minute and thirty second long version can be watched. Nonetheless, it is not proven that this comprehensive video actually exists, and specialists are sure that the news could be overblown in order to draw attention and internet traffic. The tracking of a family relations drama and the sensational frame has led to further speculation and the trend has quickly spread through the social media algorithms. 

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Videos Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Online safety experts and other cybersecurity professionals have warned users to exercise caution when searching or clicking links to the viral clip. Most of the links that are being spread across the internet are said to be pointing to suspicious websites that can probably gain access to personal data, download viruses, or make money by promoting faulty ads. Those viral scandals are usually kind of clickbait campaigns aimed at cashing in on curiosity and traffic generation instead of offering real content. Due to the dangers, specialists recommend consumers not to look or share unverified links or report the accounts that provide the false information on the Internet. 

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: You Will Be Shocked To Know The Secret Of Season 2 Video, People Think It Is..

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMSIbu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS downloadIbu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS linkIbu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS watchIbu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral videolatest viral MMSviral mms

RELATED News

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: You Will Be Shocked To Know The Secret Of Season 2 Video, People Think It Is..

Sheetla Ashtami 2026 Today: Discover Auspicious Timings And Rituals; Don’t Miss These Sacred Moments

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 11 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Does The Real Clip Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

UAE Eid Holiday 2026: Government And Private Sector Holiday Schedule Revealed, Here’s How Dubai, Abu Dhabi Residents Can Turn It Into A 9-day break

LATEST NEWS

“I Just Wanna Go Home”: Daren Sammy and Stranded West Indies Squad Finally Depart India After 9-Day Limbo

Thala’ Fever at 30,000 Feet! MS Dhoni Turns Flight Into Mini Stadium as Passengers Chant ‘CSK, CSK’ | Watch Viral Video

‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi Film Debut Sharing Screen Space With Junaid Khan In Cinemas On May 1

MS Dhoni’s Valuable Advice Helped Suryakumar Yadav To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory— Here’s What ‘Thala’ Said

Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again In Hawaii, Sends Lava Fountains Up To 1,300 Feet From Halemaʻumaʻu Crater As Ash And Rocks Fall In The Surrounding Area – Watch

LPG Shortage: Delhi High Court’s Lawyers Canteen Stops Main Course Service Amid Unavailability Of Gas Cylinders; Only Fruit Chaat, Salads To Be Served

US To Build First Oil Refinery In 50 Years As Crude Oil Prices Cross $100 Per Barrel, What Does It Mean Amid Backdrop Of Iran War? Explained

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

IIM Calcutta, TimesPro Launch 32nd Batch of Executive Programme in Business Management to Build Strategic, Future-Ready Leaders

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know
Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know
Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know
Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral MMS: Indonesian Obscene Private Video Leaked Online, Is It Real Or Fake? What We Know

QUICK LINKS