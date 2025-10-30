Indian Family In Switzerland Packs Hotel Buffet Breakfast Despite ‘No Takeaway’ Rule

A seemingly routine breakfast buffet at a Zurich hotel has turned into a viral talking point after a Delhi-based traveller shared an incident involving an Indian family packing buffet food into empty buckets. The post, shared on X, has reignited debate about cultural etiquette and travel behaviour among tourists abroad.

According to the traveller, the hotel’s dining area had a clear sign stating “No takeaway from buffet.” Despite this, he claimed an Indian family was seen packing fruits, yoghurt, and boiled eggs into plastic buckets to take back to their rooms.

“It was clearly mentioned not to carry food beyond the dining area. Everyone was shocked to see this,” he wrote, adding that such actions contribute to negative stereotypes. The man further expressed disappointment, saying, “They must have spent a lot on their trip, but still behaved in a way that gives Indians a bad name abroad.”

Internet Divided Over Zurich Buffet Row

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of comments and sparking a heated debate. Many users criticized the behaviour, calling it disrespectful to hotel rules, while others defended the family, saying travellers of many nationalities do the same.

One user wrote, “These are the kind of people who bring shame to all of us.” Another countered, “People of all nationalities pack food from buffets — it’s common, especially for kids or those in a hurry.”

Some even argued that Indian hotels often allow guests to take small portions of breakfast items, so travellers may not see it as wrong. Others accused the poster of overreacting and generalising behaviour.

Another Incident At Zurich’s Lindt Chocolate Museum

The debate deepened when another user shared a similar experience from Zurich’s Lindt Chocolate Museum. He claimed several Indian tourists ignored the guided tour and rushed to the tasting area, grabbing multiple chocolate samples despite instructions to take just one of each flavour.

“Many people were stuffing chocolates into their pockets and queuing again for more,” the traveller wrote, adding that he left without taking his samples out of embarrassment.

Broader Conversation On Travel Etiquette

While the Zurich incidents have stirred discomfort among many, they have also opened up a broader conversation on tourist behaviour, cultural sensitivity, and etiquette while travelling abroad.

As one user aptly put it, “This is not about nationality, it’s about manners. Respecting rules is part of respecting culture.”

