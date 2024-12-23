Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Swiggy Dineout continued to thrive, offering diners luxury meals while saving Rs 533 crore. With 1.96 billion kilometers covered by delivery partners, Swiggy remains at the heart of India’s evolving food culture in 2024.

India’s Biryani Obsession — ‘ Undisputed King’ With 158 Orders Every Minute

Swiggy’s ninth annual report, How India Swiggy’d in 2024, reveals just how deeply ingrained food delivery culture has become in India. Whether it’s a celebration, a midnight craving, or a comforting weekend indulgence, food has remained central to the nation’s lifestyle. In 2024, biryani continued to reign supreme, and the culinary landscape saw some interesting new trends that captivated food lovers across the country.

Biryani: India’s Unshakable Love Affair Continues

Biryani maintained its top spot as the most-ordered dish in India for the ninth consecutive year. With an astonishing 83 million biryanis delivered in 2024, Swiggy reported that nearly two biryanis were ordered every second, amounting to an average of 158 orders per minute. What’s more, the midnight craving for biryani showed no signs of slowing down. Chicken biryani alone accounted for 1.84 million orders between 12 am and 2 am. Swiggy’s CEO, Rohit Kapoor, emphasized the significance of food in daily life, saying, “Whether it’s chai pe charcha, late-night cravings, or a quick bite, food is the common thread.”

Dosas and Quick Bites: Surprising Food Trends in 2024

This year, dosas emerged as a surprise culinary superstar. With 23 million dosa orders, this classic Indian dish continues to gain popularity, especially in places like Bengaluru, where the masala dosa led the charge with a staggering 2.5 million orders.

When it comes to quick bites, chicken rolls took the top spot, with 2.48 million orders, followed by chicken momos (1.63 million) and crispy potato fries (1.3 million). Late-night snackers in India favored chicken burgers and, of course, biryani, while one record-breaking Delhi user ordered 250 onion pizzas in a single go!

India’s Late-Night Cravings: Chicken Burgers and Biryani

Swiggy’s report also highlighted the nation’s growing late-night food culture. In addition to the midnight biryani craze, chicken burgers became a favorite snack in the wee hours, reflecting a broader trend of late-night indulgence across India. Swiggy’s findings reveal how food choices often correlate with special moments like celebrations, T20 wins, or even personal milestones.

Swiggy’s report revealed some jaw-dropping spending patterns. In a truly over-the-top culinary feat, a Bengaluru user spent Rs 49,900 on a pasta marathon, ordering nearly 55 Alfredo dishes, 40 plates of Mac & Cheese, and 30 servings of spaghetti. Meanwhile, a Mumbai diner made headlines by spending Rs 3 lakh on a single restaurant bill.

Swiggy Dineout, a service that allows users to book dining experiences at partner restaurants, became a game-changer in 2024. With diners saving a collective Rs 533 crore, it has made luxurious meals more accessible, with popular cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad leading the trend. The Great Indian Restaurant Festival was a huge success, with Rs 228 crore saved during its two seasons.

Swiggy’s delivery fleet continued to expand its reach in 2024, covering an astonishing 1.96 billion kilometers—equivalent to driving the length of India 533,000 times. Standout performers included Kapil Kumar Pandey from Mumbai, who completed 10,703 deliveries, and Kaleeswari M from Coimbatore, who made 6,658 deliveries.

Swiggy Dineout also played a pivotal role, seating 22 million diners in 2024. The platform allowed users to enjoy both luxury and savings, with diners saving an average of Rs 708 per order. Cities like Kanchipuram and Shillong even recorded the highest average transaction values, further solidifying the growing dining-out culture across India.

Innovations for a Better User Experience

Swiggy’s commitment to enhancing the user experience was evident with features like Incognito Mode, which enabled 350,000 secret orders. Group orders also became increasingly popular, with Bengaluru placing an impressive 7,031 group orders, including a Rs 23,000 feast for 107 portions of a North Indian meal. Additionally, the IRCTC integration allowed travelers to enjoy popular dishes like chicken biryani and dosa while on trains, adding a touch of comfort to their journeys.

The How India Swiggy’d in 2024 report paints a picture of a nation deeply connected through food. From the continued obsession with biryani to the rise of dosas and innovative dining options, India’s food habits have evolved, yet they remain tied to tradition and convenience. With delivery fleets covering billions of kilometers and new features enriching the food experience, Swiggy is fueling India’s culinary journey and shaping the future of food delivery culture.

ALSO READ: Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In Kolkata

