The 10th day Muharram 2025, known as Ashura, is celebrated on Sunday, July 6, according to India’s official festive calendar. The confirmation follows the view of Monharram Moon June 26, and makes the Islamic New Year the first day June 27.

Ashura, a day of deep spiritual and historical significance for Muslims, is characterized by grief, prayer and procession in memory of imam Hussain in the Battle of Shia Muslim, Karbala, especially in the Battle of Shia Muslim, carbala.

No Monday holidays, CBSE and RBI confirm

Despite speculation that Ashura may fall on Monday, July 7, because of which a working day would have been closed to schools and offices, the date of July 6 means that Sunday is that no extra holidays will be given.

According to the Central Secondary Education (CBSE) academic calendar for the 2025-26 academic year, July 6 is the official date of Muharram (Ashura). Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also does not show July 7 as a holiday, which means that banks will be open on Monday.

This development can expect students and staff in an extended weekend, as July 6 is already a standard weekly for most institutions and government offices.

Muharram and Ashura: Their Importance in Islam

Muharram began the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is one of four sacred months in Islam. The feature event of the month is Ashura on the 10th day, which has profound religious significance for Shia communities around the world.

Ashura is observed to memorialize Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and who was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Their attitude towards atrocities and victims of justice is remembered through fixed, rituals, social ceremonies and procession.

Islamic traditions also inspect non-violence and peace during this holy month, prevent war and encourage self-discipline and prayer.

Ashura Processions in Indian States

Although falling on a Sunday, Ashura will be solemnly observed with processions in several Indian states known for their vibrant and large Muslim communities. These include:

West Bengal

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Telangana

The processions are expected to draw thousands of participants dressed in black, carrying banners, and chanting in memory of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice.

Authorities in these states are preparing to ensure peaceful processions with adequate security and traffic arrangements.

No Surprise Holiday: What Citizens Should Know

The confirmation of Ashura to be on Sunday, July 6, resolves the previous uncertainty over whether Monday, July 7, would be a holiday. Since the government and CBSE calendars have matched this date, schools, banks, and offices will be open on July 7.

Those planning to take part in Ashura rituals or travel during this time are advised to plan ahead, as there will be no long weekend or official break beyond Sunday.

