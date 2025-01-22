Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Male Chip Implanted’, ‘Proving Not A Robot’: Here’s How Internet Reacted To Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral Moment At Donald Trump Inauguration

The internet went crazy when Zuckerberg sat next to Jeff Bezos's fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, with people commenting , "Mark Zuckerberg was caught on 4K'

‘Male Chip Implanted’, ‘Proving Not A Robot’: Here’s How Internet Reacted To Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral Moment At Donald Trump Inauguration

For years, Mark Zuckerberg has been the subject of internet jokes, memes, and conspiracy theories, portraying him as anything but human. Whether it’s his stiff mannerisms, monotone voice, or the bizarre public interactions that seem devoid of spontaneity, the Meta CEO’s persona has sparked endless speculation about his “robotic” nature.

However, the internet went crazy when Zuckerberg sat next to Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who was dressed in a striking, lingerie-inspired ensemble, at a high-profile Donald Trump inauguration event. A video that went viral on social media seemed to show Zuckerberg looking at Sanchez’s chest.

The internet was quick to react. One X user joked, “The male chip has been implanted successfully.”

Others said, “Mark Zuckerberg, we see you, buddy.” One jokingly said, “Mark Zuckerberg was caught on 4K,” and another added, “His cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it.”

Why Is Zuckerberg’s Considered ‘Not Human’?

Going back to one of the moments, when a selfie of Mark Zuckerberg with the team from a Meta event went viral for all the wrong reasons. In the photo, Zuckerberg was seen with colleagues celebrating Meta’s first retail store opening in Burlingame, California. Social media users couldn’t get past Zuckerberg’s peculiar facial expression, which seemed oddly frozen and lacked what people called ‘Human emotions.’

People on social media, including Reddit and X, said, ‘Zuck 2.0 is operational.” Another commented , “When the Zuck stares, it’s like he’s trying to calculate how many human emotions he’s supposed to show at once.”

Even an altered version of the selfie, in which someone digitally wiped the smiles from everyone’s faces, went viral, with captions like, “This is the boardroom meeting where the AI overlords planned their next move.”

The jokes about Zuckerberg being a robot date back to his earliest days in the spotlight, but they gained momentum during his 2018 congressional testimony. Zuckerberg’s wide-eyed stare, rigid posture, and calculated responses during hours of questioning left viewers convinced he wasn’t just nervous—he might actually be a bot.

Memes began circulating with captions like, “When Mark bleeds, it’s engine oil,” and “He’s not updating software fast enough.”

Zuckerberg himself fueled the fire when, in a 2014 Q&A session, he famously remarked, “I am human. still,” a statement that was meant to be self-deprecating but instead sounded eerily like an alien trying to blend in.

Beyond being a supposed humanoid, Zuckerberg has long been the target of the “lizard people” conspiracy—a tongue-in-cheek theory suggesting he’s a reptilian alien masquerading as a human. The rumors gained traction during his congressional hearing in 2018 when his unblinking gaze and awkward demeanor became meme fodder. Theories about contact lenses hiding his “true reptilian eyes” have since become a running joke online.

It might sound strange, but Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has started to embrace the “alien robot” image that many people have joked about. Recently, he has been making an effort to appear more likable and ‘human-like’ in public. He’s been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, surfing with a flag on shore, and even cracking jokes on podcasts.

However, some trolls on social media believe these efforts feel fake. They argue that his casual clothes and new hobbies don’t match with his polished, almost too-perfect public image. Everything Zuckerberg does—like his social media posts or his serious appearance at events—seems carefully planned and not very natural.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg Does It Again, Likes Lauren Sanchez’s Insta Pic After Viral ‘Staring’ Incident

Filed under

Donald Trump inauguration Mark Zuckerberg

