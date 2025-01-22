Mark Zuckerberg caused a viral frenzy after liking Lauren Sanchez's Instagram post, following his widely circulated "staring" incident during the U.S. Presidential Inauguration. The internet reacted with hilarious memes and wild speculations about his actions.

Mark Zuckerberg, the tech mogul known for overseeing Facebook, has inadvertently sparked another round of social media frenzy—this time because of his interaction with Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram.

What began as a viral moment after a controversial photo from the U.S. Presidential Inauguration quickly morphed into a series of memes and wild speculations, with Zuckerberg’s “like” on Sanchez’s Instagram post being the latest spectacle. Here’s a breakdown of how this incident unfolded and what people are saying about it.

Zuckerberg’s ‘Staring’ Incident

The drama started on January 20, during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although the event was filled with much political debate, one thing caught everyone’s attention—Mark Zuckerberg’s unfortunate “staring” episode. A picture from the ceremony, which became a widely shared image, depicted Zuckerberg as ‘ogling’ Lauren Sanchez’s neckline. The photo instantly became viral, with social media users everywhere turning it into a meme frenzy.

The internet jumped on Zuckerberg’s facial expression and ridiculed the awkward positioning of his gaze. People had a field day and flooded platforms with memes humorously pairing Zuckerberg’s ‘eyes’ with Sanchez’s attire. As the memes continued rolling in, it seemed that the incident would fade into history in no time. However, the internet had other plans, as a new twist in the saga emerged soon after.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram ‘Like’ Makes The Rounds

Just when one thought the Zuckerberg-Sanchez meme train was finally hitting a snag, it thickened again. Apparently, viral reports state that Mark Zuckerberg logged in to Instagram to like a photo shared by the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sanchez. This led to further public outcry, seeing that the entire online world was tracking these interactions back and forth between them.

After Zuckerberg’s like, the internet just exploded into a mix of humorous comments and wild speculations with more meme-worthy content. People were telling Jeff Bezos to “check Sanchez’s phone” and making play-by-play commentaries about the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

ZUUUUCKKK NOOOOO LIKES ARE PUBLIC ON INSTAGRAMMMM pic.twitter.com/X5h4bNKtay — Daniel (@growing_daniel) January 21, 2025

The timing of the like couldn’t have been more dramatic, coming so soon after the initial meme storm. One user commented, “Jeff check her DMs. Now,” implying an unspoken tension between Sanchez and Zuckerberg. Another comment joked, “Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime?” as people speculated about how Bezos might react.

Social Media Explodes With Speculation

As the incident continued to garner attention, the comment sections of posts related to Zuckerberg’s like were flooded with sarcastic remarks and funny quips. Some individuals joked about Zuckerberg’s new “real boy” persona, referencing how the tech mogul was now openly engaging with the social media platforms he created. Others remarked on the unfolding drama, noting how “new relationships are forming” and how “what happens in DC doesn’t stay in DC anymore.”

The internet buzzed with a mix of amusement and curiosity, and people began to wonder whether Zuckerberg’s “like” was a harmless gesture or a calculated move. Some users even questioned whether Zuckerberg fully understood the impact of his actions, with one remarking, “Do you really think he doesn’t know how his own platform works?”

