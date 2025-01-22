Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg Does It Again, Likes Lauren Sanchez’s Insta Pic After Viral ‘Staring’ Incident

Mark Zuckerberg caused a viral frenzy after liking Lauren Sanchez's Instagram post, following his widely circulated "staring" incident during the U.S. Presidential Inauguration. The internet reacted with hilarious memes and wild speculations about his actions.

Mark Zuckerberg Does It Again, Likes Lauren Sanchez’s Insta Pic After Viral ‘Staring’ Incident

Mark Zuckerberg, the tech mogul known for overseeing Facebook, has inadvertently sparked another round of social media frenzy—this time because of his interaction with Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram.

What began as a viral moment after a controversial photo from the U.S. Presidential Inauguration quickly morphed into a series of memes and wild speculations, with Zuckerberg’s “like” on Sanchez’s Instagram post being the latest spectacle. Here’s a breakdown of how this incident unfolded and what people are saying about it.

Zuckerberg’s ‘Staring’ Incident

The drama started on January 20, during the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although the event was filled with much political debate, one thing caught everyone’s attention—Mark Zuckerberg’s unfortunate “staring” episode. A picture from the ceremony, which became a widely shared image, depicted Zuckerberg as ‘ogling’ Lauren Sanchez’s neckline. The photo instantly became viral, with social media users everywhere turning it into a meme frenzy.

The internet jumped on Zuckerberg’s facial expression and ridiculed the awkward positioning of his gaze. People had a field day and flooded platforms with memes humorously pairing Zuckerberg’s ‘eyes’ with Sanchez’s attire. As the memes continued rolling in, it seemed that the incident would fade into history in no time. However, the internet had other plans, as a new twist in the saga emerged soon after.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram ‘Like’ Makes The Rounds

Just when one thought the Zuckerberg-Sanchez meme train was finally hitting a snag, it thickened again. Apparently, viral reports state that Mark Zuckerberg logged in to Instagram to like a photo shared by the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos- Lauren Sanchez. This led to further public outcry, seeing that the entire online world was tracking these interactions back and forth between them.

After Zuckerberg’s like, the internet just exploded into a mix of humorous comments and wild speculations with more meme-worthy content. People were telling Jeff Bezos to “check Sanchez’s phone” and making play-by-play commentaries about the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The timing of the like couldn’t have been more dramatic, coming so soon after the initial meme storm. One user commented, “Jeff check her DMs. Now,” implying an unspoken tension between Sanchez and Zuckerberg. Another comment joked, “Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime?” as people speculated about how Bezos might react.

Social Media Explodes With Speculation

As the incident continued to garner attention, the comment sections of posts related to Zuckerberg’s like were flooded with sarcastic remarks and funny quips. Some individuals joked about Zuckerberg’s new “real boy” persona, referencing how the tech mogul was now openly engaging with the social media platforms he created. Others remarked on the unfolding drama, noting how “new relationships are forming” and how “what happens in DC doesn’t stay in DC anymore.”

The internet buzzed with a mix of amusement and curiosity, and people began to wonder whether Zuckerberg’s “like” was a harmless gesture or a calculated move. Some users even questioned whether Zuckerberg fully understood the impact of his actions, with one remarking, “Do you really think he doesn’t know how his own platform works?”

ALSO READ | World Economic Forum 2025: 78 Million New Jobs By 2030, Skill Gap Must Be Bridged Immediately

Filed under

Mark Zuckerberg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

How The Alien Enemies Act Of 1798 Could Impact Immigration Policy

How The Alien Enemies Act Of 1798 Could Impact Immigration Policy

‘Male Chip Implanted’, ‘Proving Not A Robot’: Here’s How Internet Reacted To Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral Moment At Donald Trump Inauguration

‘Male Chip Implanted’, ‘Proving Not A Robot’: Here’s How Internet Reacted To Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral...

Supreme Court Extends Stay On Court-Monitored Survey Of Shahi Idgah Mosque Complex In Mathura

Supreme Court Extends Stay On Court-Monitored Survey Of Shahi Idgah Mosque Complex In Mathura

50% Of The Allocated Funds Remains Unused, 74% Shortage Of Doctors, Across Hospitals: Ajay Maken On CAG Report

50% Of The Allocated Funds Remains Unused, 74% Shortage Of Doctors, Across Hospitals: Ajay Maken...

Elon Musk Reacts To $500 Billion Stargate AI Project: ‘They Don’t Have The Money’

Elon Musk Reacts To $500 Billion Stargate AI Project: ‘They Don’t Have The Money’

Entertainment

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Why Has Chris Brown Filed $500 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros.

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Netflix Raises Prices for Users in These Countries: Is India on the List?

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox