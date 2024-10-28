Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Man Discovers $20 On The Ground, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize; Here’s How

A North Carolina carpenter's lucky find of a $20 bill led to a $1 million lottery win. Jerry Hicks used the found cash to buy a ticket, hitting the jackpot and choosing a lump sum payout.

Man Discovers $20 On The Ground, Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize; Here’s How

Jerry Hicks, a master carpenter from North Carolina, USA, stumbled upon a $20 bill outside a Speedway convenience store near Boone on October 22. Unbeknownst to him, this found money would lead to a remarkable turn of events.

Hicks decided to purchase an Extreme Cash scratch-off lottery ticket with the unexpected cash. The ticket, which he only bought after his first choice was unavailable, won him an astounding $1 million.

In a statement released by North Carolina Lottery, Hicks shared his surprise: “They actually didn’t have the ticket I was looking for, so I bought that one instead.” This unexpected choice, however, proved exceptionally lucky as he hit the jackpot. Hicks, a resident of Banner Elks, said he was thrilled to win such a life-changing prize after years of hard work.

Prize Options And Future Plans

As a lottery winner, Hicks had two options: to receive his prize as $50,000 annually over 20 years or as a one-time payment of $600,000. He opted for the lump sum and took home $429,007 after state and federal taxes. With his winnings, Hicks plans to provide support to his family and finally retire after a dedicated 56-year career as a carpenter.

When asked about his first splurge after the win, Hicks revealed, “We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they’ve got.”

A String of Million-Dollar Wins

Hicks isn’t the only recent lottery winner in the region. Just two days prior, a Virginia man, George Hurt, also struck gold with a $1 million lottery ticket, after 13 years of dedicated play. His winning ticket, purchased at a Cloverdale convenience store now deemed lucky, came with odds of over one in 600,000. Like Hicks, Hurt chose the lump-sum option, walking away with $571,000 before taxes.

These unexpected wins show that sometimes, even the smallest moments of chance can lead to remarkable outcomes.

