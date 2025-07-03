Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > India > Man Sells His 2015 Mercedes Worth INR 84 Lakhs For Mere INR 2.5 Lakhs After Delhi Fuel Ban Comes Into Action

Man Sells His 2015 Mercedes Worth INR 84 Lakhs For Mere INR 2.5 Lakhs After Delhi Fuel Ban Comes Into Action

Delhi’s fuel ban from July 1 bars diesel cars over 10 years and petrol cars over 15 years from refueling. A ₹84 lakh Mercedes ML350 sold for just ₹2.5 lakh shows the fallout. Owners face tough choices—sell at a loss or switch to expensive EVs to comply with new rules.

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 22:03:36 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Delhi’s latest fuel ban has thrown a wrench into daily life for a lot of car owners. Starting July 1, any diesel vehicle older than 10 years and a petrol car over 15 years can’t get fuel at city pumps.

Delhi’s vehicle ban

The Delhi government says it’s following an order from the Commission for Air Quality Management, trying to tackle the city’s notorious air pollution. Fair enough, but the fallout’s been rough.

Take Varun Vij, for example. The guy spent ₹84 lakh on a Mercedes ML350 back in 2015, drove it everywhere—including hours-long trips to pick up his son from the hostel—and now? He’s had to practically give it away for ₹2.5 lakh.

Seriously, less than the cost of a new iPhone for a family car that’s still in great shape. Only 1.35 lakh kilometres on the clock, just needed regular servicing and new tyres here and there. Still, nobody wanted to touch it with the ban hanging over its head.

You Might Be Interested In

Mercedes Worth INR 84 Lakhs Sold For Mere INR 2.5 Lakhs

Vij tried everything—renewing the registration, looking for buyers, you name it. Nothing worked. “Imagine—a car worth ₹84 lakh, reduced to just ₹2.5 lakh. I had no choice,” he said. And honestly, it’s hard not to feel for the guy. All those years, all those memories, gone for peanuts because of one rule change.

Now he’s shelled out another ₹62 lakh on an electric car, just to stay on the right side of the law. He’s hoping this one lasts him 20 years—unless, of course, the rules shift again.

Meanwhile, his phone’s blowing up with calls from other owners who don’t know what to do. Sell their cars for next to nothing, or cough up big bucks for a new electric ride? 

ALSO READ: NAS Daily’s Latest Video From ‘100 Lessons From History’ Series Teaches A Life Lesson Too

Tags: delhi vehicle banhome_hero_pos_6latest india newslatest off beat newsmercedes
Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?