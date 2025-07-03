NAS Daily’s Latest Video From ‘100 Lessons From History’ Series Teaches A Life Lesson Too

Nuseir Yassin, Israeli vlogger of Palestinian origin who runs Nas Daily channel and is famous for his storytelling through AI-generated videos, is these days sharing one story every day as part of his latest project titled ‘100 Lessons from History with AI’.

“We’re going to go back in history to see the stories and show them to you and learn from them. And now because of AI, we can do that,” he had said in his announcement post for the series.

He has shared 16 of these 1-minute videos from Nas Daily Instagram handle so far, and intends to post 100 stories in as many days. His 1-minute videos tell stories from the past, which seem to have clicked with the audience who are showering views, likes, and comments.

The stories shared by Nas Daily so far include that of King Ashoka who propagated Buddhism, Thomas Harvey who “stole Einstein’s brain”, and Galileo Galilei who the world took 400 years to apologise to.

‘How Much Is Enough?’

In its latest (Day 16) post, Nas Daily shares the oft-narrated story of a fisherman and a rich businessman, presenting a parable about contrasting perspectives on wealth and contentment.

The video with AI-generated visuals illustrates a conversation between a businessman focused on accumulating more and a fisherman who is satisfied with what he has.

Here is how the conversation goes between them as the rich businessman sees a poor man fishing by the sea with only two fish in his bucket.

“Why don’t you fish more? You can make more money,” he tells the businessman.

“Because I have enough,” the fisherman replies.

Businessman: “You don’t. If you fish more, you can buy a boat.”

Fisherman: “And then?”

Businessman: “Then you can catch more fish, hire workers, and buy more boats.”

Fisherman: “And then?”

Businessman: “And then then you’ll build a fishing empire, open offices, and sell globally.

Fisherman: “And then?”

Businessman: “And then then you’ll make millions, retire early, and live in a quiet village by the sea.”

Fisherman: “But that’s exactly what I’m doing now.”

The narrating voice of Nuseir Yassin then says how people always want more, but true happiness can sometimes just stem from appreciating sufficiency rather than constantly pursuing more.

You can watch the video here: