Narayana Murthy Calls India’s 5-Day Workweek A Step Backwards; Here’s Why

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy has expressed dissatisfaction with the new move by India into a five-day workweek. The shift replaced a six-day-a-week model that had been in place since 1986. Murthy said he has not changed his view on ethics related to work. “I haven’t changed my view. I will carry this into my grave,” he said.

Murthy is one corporate head famous for candid thoughts on most issues and, more particularly, believes national progress comes only with hard work and dedication that is unrelenting. He reminded people through the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famously known 100-hour workweek about the commitment needed for India’s growth. Murthy further delved into this by saying, “When PM Modi is working so hard, we should also match that commitment,” reiterating the thought that national development requires sacrifice and not ease.

Personal Reflections On Grit

Talking about his own career, Murthy reminded the audience about perseverance and discipline. He remembered working 14 hours a day, six and half days a week as he recalled the routine of his workday that often went from 6:30 in the morning to past 8:30 in the evening. Speaking of his work ethic, Murthy described it as an integral part of Indian cultural heritage and responsibility, one that those who have enjoyed subsidized education particularly have.

Controversial Views On Working Hours

Murthy’s suggestion for a stronger work culture, which included his previous comment that the generations of the milennial age group should put in 70-hour weeks, had sparked controversy on the work hours and work life balance. However, Murthy stands on his views as he said, “There is no substitute for hard work.” He further went on to compare the rebuilding processes of post-World War II Germany and Japan and how these nations rebuild themselves through collective hard work and dedication. For Murthy, India’s young people must get to work in order to change the country’s scenario and fulfill its dreams.

Murthy thinks that the future of India is about putting all of its work-force on a docket which would lead to commit itself towards the country’s success. He feels that when it brings out the message of hard work, then obstacles can cross over to meet the ambitions set for the future in the pipeline.

