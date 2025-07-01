Nas Daily Is Sharing ‘100 Lessons From History’, One AI Video A Day — Watch

Palestinian-origin Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin, who runs his very popular Nas Daily channel, never fails to surprise users with his videos made with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Leveraging AI-generated visuals, he has been seeking to bring quick history lessons to life in a creative manner, and has been able to captivate audiences who love bite‑sized content. His 1-minute videos hit the right spot for quick, visually engaging education.

For the last 15 days now, he has been posting one story daily on Nas Daily Instagram handle, bringing tales from different parts of the world, as part of his ‘100 Lessons from History with AI’ series.

In his Day One post shared mid-June, Yassin announced that he was gong to make 100 videos in as many days. “And every video is going to be a lesson from the past. We’re going to go back in history to see the stories and show them to you and learn from them. And now because of AI, we can do that.”

Promising to take the viewers back into history, he said: “…the next 100 days we are going to make a hundred lessons from history that makes us wiser, more peaceful, more tolerant, more compassionate people. And by the end of those 100 days, I hope we have peace. And I hope you learn something from these videos.”

Yassin’s Nas Daily Instagram handle has since shared stories from the past, including that of his own birth in Nazareth, and the viewers are lapping them up, with most of his reels garnering nearly 5 lakh views and earning thousands of likes and comments.

The stories he has shared so far include that of King Ashoka because of whom “Buddhism has 500 million followers”, a book that is said to be responsible for the killing of 60,000 women in Europe, and one that talks about a “little known fact about Christopher Columbus and Jerusalem” from 1492.

In one of the videos, Yassin highlights how two bullets fired on an Austrian prince by a young man in Bosnia and Herzegovina started World War I, while another video has him narrating the story of an Indian priest’s encounter with a scorpion.

Watch some of his reels here:

Nas Daily’s India Foray

In February this year, Yassin announced the entry of his marketing firm, 1000 Media, into India. His business plan is to help Indian brands go viral with the help of AI as he believes this is the right time for Indian brands to take their story to the world.

“…now is the first time there’s a big opportunity to create good content very fast using AI technologies,” he was quoted as saying in a Moneycontrol report.

Earlier, during a visit to India in October 2024, Yassin had shared his success mantra.

Replying to a question during an NDTV event, he spoke about his political opinion about the Israel-Palestine situation, and said he saw success “despite” his political opinion and “not because of it”.

“… My political opinion, which I make very clear, that we need two states for two people, but also we need to free Palestine from Hamas, from radicalism, from terrorism… I think Israel should exist.” Yassin acknowledged that he loses followers and brand deals for favouring Israel, “which is the country I am from”.