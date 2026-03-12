LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Fast On March 14 Or 15? Know The Correct Date, Rituals, Fasting Rules And Five Auspicious Things To Do

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026 spans March 14–15, but devotees should fast on March 15 for maximum spiritual benefits. Observed after sunrise, this Vrat removes sins, protects from negative karma, and brings clarity, with Parana on March 16 between 6:30 and 8:54 AM.

Papmochani Ekadashi
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 12, 2026 10:20:55 IST

The occurrence of Papmochani Ekadashi 2026 has sparked curiosity among devotees because the tithi extends over two dates, which are March 14 and March 15.

In the Hindu lunar calendar, Papmochani Ekadashi stands as the final Ekadashi of the year, which occurs between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. Its primary essence lies in “Papmochani,” which means the “remover of sins.

The Ekadashi Tithi in 2026 will begin at 08:10 AM on March 14 and end at 09:16 AM on March 15. The situation creates a conflict because people want to know which day is better for performing the spiritual fast.

Understanding Udaya Tithi and Fasting Rules

The Udaya Tithi, which defines the lunar day that follows sunrise, serves as the main criterion for selecting the fasting date. The March 14th sequence begins with Dashami, which will continue until Ekadashi starts after the morning period.

The correct fasting day for householders who follow Smartha traditions occurs on March 15, 2026 at the time of the Ekadashi Tithi which begins at sunrise.

The Vedic scriptures state that fasting on days that start with Tithi at dawn brings the highest spiritual benefits because the energy of the fast is complete. 

The Vaishnava tradition requires practitioners to observe their fast on March 15 because this date prevents any “contamination” from the previous Dashami Tithi.

Significant Benefits of Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat

The fast establishes a practice that, when observed, protects the soul from negative karma and mental burdens that have built up over time.

The devotees should perform Vishnu Sahasranama chanting together with Tulsi leaf offerings to Lord Vishnu on Sunday March 15 to obtain maximum spiritual benefits from the day.

The fast should be broken during the Parana time on March 16, between 06:30 AM and 08:54 AM. The practice of this discipline leads to intellectual clarity and spiritual freedom, which begins pure time for the upcoming Hindu New Year.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:20 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ekadashi TithiMarch 15 EkadashiPapmochani Ekadashi 2026

India Among 16 Trading Partners In New US Trade Investigation, Donald Trump Orders ‘Section 301’ Probe – New Tariffs On Indian Goods Coming Next?

