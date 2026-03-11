Sheetla Ashtami 2026 Today: Discover Auspicious Timings And Rituals; Don’t Miss These Sacred Moments

People in India celebrate Sheetla Ashtami today, which people call Basoda, on March 11, 2026. The Hindu festival occurs on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha during the Chaitra month, which comes eight days after Holi.

The day is dedicated to Goddess Sheetla, who protects devotees from heat-related illnesses, which include smallpox and measles. The festival’s main aspect involves people eating “stale” food, which shows their completion of last season’s stored grains while they begin summer with their strict eating habits.

Auspicious Muhurat and Planetary Alignment

The auspicious muhurt for Sheetla Mata Puja today started at 06:36 AM and ends at 06:27 PM, which enables devotees to pray throughout the entire time.

The Ashtami Tithi started at 01:54 AM on March 11 and will end at 04:19 AM on March 12. The day starts with the moon passing through the Scorpio constellation together with the Jyeshtha Nakshatra.

Families who want their children to achieve health and long life should perform their morning rituals during the “Amrit” or “Shubh” Choghadiya time period because it brings great benefits.

Traditional Rituals and Health Symbolism

Basoda traditional rituals require people to avoid making fires in their kitchens. The Saptami Day kitchen prepared all meals, which included sweet rice and rabri and puris, according to old sanitary practices that recognized how people should prepare food during different times of the year.

Devotees wake up before sunrise today to take a bath in cold water before visiting the temple. The goddess receives these chilled dishes together with curd and neem leaves.

The practice shows how “cooling” therapy functioned in ancient times to help people relax their bodies when temperatures rose while connecting spiritual devotion with physical health.

