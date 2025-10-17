LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet aj ka gold ka price 26 New Ministers Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

Check out the viral video of a man from the streets of Italy showcasing stuffed pizza fried like a bhatura and it quickly led to an online debate. While some loved the fusion, others thought its disgusting.

Viral video of an Italian man frying his pizza like a bhatura. Internet pick sides and it goes viral
Viral video of an Italian man frying his pizza like a bhatura. Internet pick sides and it goes viral

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 17, 2025 14:53:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

The internet had just moved on from a disastrous fusion of Gulab Jamun and red velvet cake. What we didn’t know was another disaster was waiting for us. This weird fusion was born In the home country of pizza, confusing the internet, and it wasn’t long before a whole debate was started about whether it was a pizza or a bhatura.

In the video on X, netizens can see a local Italian man making a simple pizza with a flour dough and a thick layer of pizza sauce along with chicken pieces topped on it. Everything was going just fine until he covered it with another layer of dough and fried it like a bhatura. The man then proceeds to cut it in half, making the filling ooze out; not going to lie, it did look appetizing.

Reaction of people on the Internet

The entirety was divided into two. One group was all over the dish, calling it all yum and tasty, and the other group called it a disaster and disgusting. People had commented all sorts of things, like one user who wrote, ‘Yuck, disgusting,’ and ‘This is how they are going to take revenge for Indian pizza?’

Another user added, ‘Disgusting? From what angle? It looks amazing, and I don’t care what its name is. I’m eating it’.

An X user mentioned that it is a very famous dish called Calzone, which started another debate with people saying that it’s not a Calzone, it’s just a fusion.

What is a Calzone?

Calzone is an Italian oven-baked folded pizza. The authentic calzone is packed with various toppings, including chicken or salami, parmesan, or even an egg. It’s a staple in Italy.

These fusions are a great part of today’s world. From matcha jalebi to chocolate biryani, they either bring troll or guilty pleasures for the people.



 

Also read: Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: italy man frrying pizzaItaly newsitaly pizzaviral food videoviral video

RELATED News

Regular Crackers vs Green Crackers: How Eco-Friendly Fireworks Reduce Pollution This Diwali

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for the Festival

Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

Six Gen Z Slangs You Definitely Need To Know, The Last One Will Leave You Shocked

Caught On Video: Bengaluru Traffic Police Officer Repeatedly Slaps A Boy During Routine Check, Here’s What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

Why is loneliness on the rise among young and old?

Yayyy.shop launched by Paramotor Digital Technology to transform digital gifting with 250 Plus brands

US Singer Mary Millben Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over PM Modi Remarks

UPDATE 1-China expels two top generals from Communist Party in anti-corruption purge

Hockey Legend Rani Rampal And CA Pankaj’s Wedding, PM Modi Among Invitees

Japan's top banks to jointly issue stablecoin, Nikkei says

Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: When Are Banks Closed From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj? Check State-Wise List of Bank Closures

Soccer-Liverpool without Becker as they look to right the ship against Man United

Privacy Shock! Hyderabad Woman Finds Spy Camera Hidden In Bathroom Bulb Days After Repair Work

Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused
Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused
Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused
Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused
QUICK LINKS