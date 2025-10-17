Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

The internet had just moved on from a disastrous fusion of Gulab Jamun and red velvet cake. What we didn’t know was another disaster was waiting for us. This weird fusion was born In the home country of pizza, confusing the internet, and it wasn’t long before a whole debate was started about whether it was a pizza or a bhatura.

In the video on X, netizens can see a local Italian man making a simple pizza with a flour dough and a thick layer of pizza sauce along with chicken pieces topped on it. Everything was going just fine until he covered it with another layer of dough and fried it like a bhatura. The man then proceeds to cut it in half, making the filling ooze out; not going to lie, it did look appetizing.

Reaction of people on the Internet

The entirety was divided into two. One group was all over the dish, calling it all yum and tasty, and the other group called it a disaster and disgusting. People had commented all sorts of things, like one user who wrote, ‘Yuck, disgusting,’ and ‘This is how they are going to take revenge for Indian pizza?’

Another user added, ‘Disgusting? From what angle? It looks amazing, and I don’t care what its name is. I’m eating it’.

An X user mentioned that it is a very famous dish called Calzone, which started another debate with people saying that it’s not a Calzone, it’s just a fusion.

What is a Calzone?

Calzone is an Italian oven-baked folded pizza. The authentic calzone is packed with various toppings, including chicken or salami, parmesan, or even an egg. It’s a staple in Italy.

These fusions are a great part of today’s world. From matcha jalebi to chocolate biryani, they either bring troll or guilty pleasures for the people.

Attention India: Did you know Italians are selling Pizza Bhaturas? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/epUvIGdF86 — Meru (@MeruOnX) October 14, 2025







