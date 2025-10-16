LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Viral Video: Samosa With A Fork? Man’s Etiquette Lesson Leaves Netizens Divided

In a viral video clip, a man showed what he referred to as the correct way to consume a samosa using a fork and knife! Soon after the video uploaded in social media netizens watched it and internet is now divided.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 16, 2025 17:35:42 IST

A weird new viral clip has left the internet divided after a man showed us what he referred to as the correct way to consume a samosa using a fork and knife! The video, posted on X by user @JeetN25, has already received more than lakhs of views in a span of two days.

In the clip, the man handles a samosa with care, using a fork, cuts it with a knife, and proceeds to consume it with just the fork. He goes even further and uses a spoon to have a mouthful of chutney. The odd way of consuming the hit Indian snack made many of the viewers laugh and get offended.

Watch the video here:



Social media responses were immediate. While there were some who mockingly referred to it as a “Western mindset” takeover, others came into the defense of the age-old practice of consuming samosas with hands. The response was anything from “Dip and eat is the best way to enjoy samosa” to “Can we just stop teaching ourselves British table etiquettes and eat Indian food the way it’s meant to be?”

In spite of the outrage, the video is still making the rounds, with people debating food culture, national identity, and the proper way to enjoy traditional Indian snacks.

Hand-holders or sophisticates-at-heart, this internet-famous clip has made samosas all the rage on the internet yet again.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:35 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Samosa Etiquette LessonSamosa viral videoviral video

