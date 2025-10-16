Caught On Video: Bengaluru Traffic Police Officer Repeatedly Slaps A Boy During Routine Check, Here’s What Happened Next

The footage of a Bengaluru traffic police officer assaulting a motorcyclist by slapping him has spread widely across the social media, leaving people outraged by the behavior of police officers and raising concerns about police conduct.

The video, which is supposedly filmed by a passerby, depicts the officer striking the rider somewhere in Bengaluru. The rationale behind the argument is unclear.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Officer Assaults Biker

The post made on social media that shared the video criticised the actions of the officer saying, A traffic policeman manhandles a biker even though he has no authority. Is it just to treat citizens and oppress them with authority? The justification of such behaviour and its fairness were questioned in the post.

SHOCKER 🚨 Bengaluru traffic police officer slaps a boy during routine check 😳 He has been suspended now.pic.twitter.com/SAmmLUYDhe — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 16, 2025

On its part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the South Traffic Department of the X area replied that there is no responsibility minus respect. Misconduct towards employees taken up With action against them. The DCP revealed that the involved officer is suspended and that a complete investigation is being carried out.

How did the Internet react?

The video has elicited a great response on the internet. Suspension has been heavily criticised by many people as inadequate.

One user wrote, “Suspended? He ought to be charged with crimes and be behind bars. When one of the citizen slaps a policeman he moves to jail. Why is this different?” Others insisted on seriousness of breaking of traffic regulations within the city.

One of the users mentioned that he/she should have the same strength with auto drivers, tankers and heavy vehicles that come against the other way during peak hour. Awaiting tougher measure, labeling @blrcitytraffic.

Some social media commentators termed the case as thuggery in uniform. PC Mallikarjun has written, Slapping citizens to stop traffic? No that is no policing, that is thuggery in uniform! Suspend him NOW. Equal law entails fining cops as well as kicking them out. Mandatory bodycam or more viral slaps?

Others also noted that there is a case of aggressive policing in Bengaluru. One of the users commented that s/he witnessed one of the female traffic police over Marathahalli bridge literally dragging a person off bike today. She did not slap, but the attitude was the same.

