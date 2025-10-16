LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Watch Video: Mumbai Man Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life, Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call

At Mumbai’s Ram Mandir Railway Station, a man named Vikas Bendre helped a woman deliver her baby with guidance from Dr. Devika Deshmukh via video call. Musician Manjeet Dhillon shared the heroic act on Instagram. Both the mother and newborn were later reported safe and healthy.

Mumbai man helps woman deliver baby on train platform (PHOTO: Instagram)
Mumbai man helps woman deliver baby on train platform (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 16, 2025 16:00:10 IST

In the Ram Mandir Railway Station in Mumbai, in the early morning of Thursday, a man assisted a woman to give birth to her baby in a railway station through instructions issued to her by a doctor on a video call.

Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby at Railway Station

The information was shared by musician Manjeet Dhillon, who posted a video on Instagram accompanied by a description of the incident in the caption of the post.

When the pregnant woman was on a train that was at about 1 am, the labour process occurred. Vikas Bendre pulled the emergency chain at Ram Mandir Station when the situation became very critical. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manjeet Dhillon (@manjeet9862_)

No Doctor, No Ambulance In Sight 

The caption also read, “I shiver even now as I say this. The baby of the woman was half inside and half out. And at that particular time, God really seemed to have sent this brother there, it seemed to me, because of a purpose, Dhillon said in his post. There were no ambulances or medical personnel in the environment, and Vikas called his friend, Dr Devika Deshmukh, using video call.”

“He was a good follower and was able to assist the woman on the platform safely and effectively deliver her child. In fact, Dhillon also disclosed that the family of the woman had previously taken her to a local hospital but had been sent away and they had to go back by the train.

Congratulating Vikas, Dhillon further said, “That evening this man had saved two lives. There are several individuals who were merely watching and walking away but we were unable to do the same due to the reason that we are human. When you have an opportunity to serve somebody, consider it as one of the signs of God and serve him, my friends.” 

The child and mother were then safely taken to a hospital and both are said to be healthy.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:00 PM IST
