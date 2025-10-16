LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll in Telangana, fake voter ID cards with photos of actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Rakul Preet Singh surfaced. Election Commission officials have launched a probe into the fake IDs as political tensions rise before the November 11 poll.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PHOTO: Wiki Commons)
Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (PHOTO: Wiki Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 16, 2025 15:56:21 IST

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

On the eve of the Jubliee Hills bypoll in Telangana, fake voter ID cards of actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rakulpreet Singh were discovered.

Officials of the Election Commission said they are looking into the case. All three voter cards referred to the same address.

Fake Voter IDs With Tamannaah, Samantha & Rakul’s Photos Found

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

The bypoll to replace the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency would be contested on high stakes on November 11, and votes would be counted on November 14. The bypoll is necessitated by the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year after he had suffered a heart attack.

The incumbent Congress in Telangana had declared its candidate as V Naveen Yadav, and the opposition BRS had given their candidate Maganti Sunitha, the widow to the late MLA. BJP leader Lankala Deepak Reddy is also in the competition.

Previously, the Working President of Bharath Rashtra Samithi KT Rama Rao charged the Congress of enlisting thousands of bogus voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

“The citizens are distraught with Congress, so they are aware that they will not receive votes. This is the reason why they had 43 false votes registered in one house. In each home, 43 fake votes. All in all, they had registered thousands of phoney votes. We are training that, we shall meet it out how it takes,” KTR said. 

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:29 PM IST
Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Fake IDs With Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Rakulpreet Singh Photos Trigger EC Investigation

QUICK LINKS