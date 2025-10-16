Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

Maithili Thakur diving into politics? Yes, didn’t see that coming, but honestly, she’s got that same realness people love in her music. Her journey, starting in a tiny corner of Madhubani, then showing up on stages worldwide, and now, apparently, campaigning for votes.

Maithili Thakur’s early life

Maithili was born on July 25, 2000, in Madhubani, Bihar. If you ever hear her story, it’s got as much rhythm as her songs. The family packed up and shifted to Najafgarh, Delhi, after her dad, Ramesh Thakur, lost his job. Tough times. But music? That’s the glue that held them together.

Her dad’s this classical musician type is her mentor and music coach rolled into one. Meanwhile, her mom, Pooja Thakur, kept things running at home. Add in her two brothers, Ayachi and Rishabh, and you’ve got this musical squad jamming out and keeping India’s folk vibe alive.

Maithili Thakur’s education

Maithili wasn’t exactly living the high life as a kid. Humble beginnings, loads of hard work. She didn’t even go to school till fifth grade just learned at home. Then she jumped into some MCD school when she was, what, 12 or 13? Somebody noticed she could really sing, so she snagged a music scholarship to Bal Bhavan International School. But fame? Yes, that didn’t just fall in her lap. She got rejected from all those singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Indian Idol Junior, you name it. Still, she kept grinding. In 2017, finally got her break as the first runner-up on Rising Star. She was still a student, too.

People actually noticed the way she’s kept Bihar’s folk tunes alive. In 2021, she bagged the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi big deal for up-and-comers in Indian music.

Even the Election Commission called her a cultural icon and made her the State Icon of Bihar.

Maithili Thakur’s net worth

Maithili’s everywhere these days. Speaking of her earnings, as per a Times Now report, the viral folk singer rakes in a cool 5–7 lakh for each live show. Her net worth? We’re talking crores. She does 7-12 shows in a year. Her net worth is estimated to be around 1-5 crores.

She had every chance to jump into Bollywood and just hasn’t bothered. After what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput, she flat-out said she wouldn’t sing for Hindi films anymore, calling out the whole industry for being shady. Seriously, that takes guts.

Then, plot twist: in 2024, she made a comeback with “Kisi Roz” in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.” Big names on that project, too with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, plus music by the legend M.M. Keeravani.

Oh, and let’s not forget: in 2021, she snagged the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Akademi. That’s a huge deal for up-and-coming artists in India.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim