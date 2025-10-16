LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways us news china entertainment news business news donald trump indian railways
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

Maithili Thakur, the folk sensation from Madhubani, Bihar, is now stepping into politics. From reality shows to global fame, her journey blends music, culture, and courage. Earning ₹90 lakh–₹1 crore monthly, she remains a symbol of authenticity and pride for Bihar.

Maithili Thakur (PHOTO: X)
Maithili Thakur (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 16, 2025 15:00:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

Maithili Thakur diving into politics? Yes, didn’t see that coming, but honestly, she’s got that same realness people love in her music. Her journey, starting in a tiny corner of Madhubani, then showing up on stages worldwide, and now, apparently, campaigning for votes.

Maithili Thakur’s early life

Maithili was born on July 25, 2000, in Madhubani, Bihar. If you ever hear her story, it’s got as much rhythm as her songs. The family packed up and shifted to Najafgarh, Delhi, after her dad, Ramesh Thakur, lost his job. Tough times. But music? That’s the glue that held them together. 

Her dad’s this classical musician type is her mentor and music coach rolled into one. Meanwhile, her mom, Pooja Thakur, kept things running at home. Add in her two brothers, Ayachi and Rishabh, and you’ve got this musical squad jamming out and keeping India’s folk vibe alive.

Maithili Thakur’s education 

Maithili wasn’t exactly living the high life as a kid. Humble beginnings, loads of hard work. She didn’t even go to school till fifth grade just learned at home. Then she jumped into some MCD school when she was, what, 12 or 13? Somebody noticed she could really sing, so she snagged a music scholarship to Bal Bhavan International School. But fame? Yes, that didn’t just fall in her lap. She got rejected from all those singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Indian Idol Junior, you name it. Still, she kept grinding. In 2017, finally got her break as the first runner-up on Rising Star. She was still a student, too.

People actually noticed the way she’s kept Bihar’s folk tunes alive. In 2021, she bagged the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi big deal for up-and-comers in Indian music.

Even the Election Commission called her a cultural icon and made her the State Icon of Bihar. 

Maithili Thakur’s net worth

Maithili’s everywhere these days. Speaking of her earnings, as per a Times Now report, the viral folk singer rakes in a cool 5–7 lakh for each live show. Her net worth? We’re talking crores. She does 7-12 shows in a year. Her net worth is estimated to be around 1-5 crores. 

She had every chance to jump into Bollywood and just hasn’t bothered. After what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput, she flat-out said she wouldn’t sing for Hindi films anymore, calling out the whole industry for being shady. Seriously, that takes guts. 

Then, plot twist: in 2024, she made a comeback with “Kisi Roz” in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.” Big names on that project, too with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, plus music by the legend M.M. Keeravani. 

Oh, and let’s not forget: in 2021, she snagged the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Akademi. That’s a huge deal for up-and-coming artists in India.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AlinagarbjpMaithili Thakurtrending news

RELATED News

Why Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty Declined To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni Sparks an Unforgettable Night

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 16-10-2025 {OUT}: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Fiskars Corporation Appoints Jyri Luomakoski As President, CEO

‘Zombie Drug’ Xylazine Sparks Crisis In US, Horrifying Visuals Show How It ‘Mummifies’ Addicts, Watch

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

TSMC raises revenue forecast on bullish outlook for AI megatrend

Nita Ambani’s Shocking Net Worth Revealed: How She Builds Here Own Wealth Beyond The Ambani Empire’s $100 Billion!

Agra Shocker: Teacher Gave Student Phone, Sent Her Obscene Photos, Videos

Dollar drops versus euro, rises slightly against yen, China's rare earths in focus

UPDATE 2-LPGA Tour-BMW Ladies Championship 2025 BMW Ladies Championship Scores

Little cheer for Pernod as US, Chinese quarterly sales slide

500% Tariffs On China? US Issues Big Warning To Beijing Over Russian Oil, Calls It…

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned
Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned
Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned
Maithili Thakur Net Worth: How Much Does The Viral Folk Singer Charge For A Show? Monthly Income Of BJP Candidate Will Leave You Stunned
QUICK LINKS