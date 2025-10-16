Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash gave a rather witty post on Karan Kundrra’s birthday for her boyfriend, which was taken to be an indirect but clever dig at Karan’s ex-girlfriend, VJ Anusha Dandekar, by fans and media alike.

The drama is with respect to Anusha’s recent allegations of infidelity on her YouTube podcast where she claimed that her former boyfriend speculated to be Kundrra had cheated on her on a dating app while they were the brand ambassadors for it. Anusha had gone on to allege that her ex was “sleeping with all of Mumbai.”

Tejasswi’s post included lovely pictures and videos of the couple. The controversial caption was ”The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams-Happy Birthday.” The right-swipe comment is generally viewed as a punning modern-day slap in the face to the dating-app controversy Anusha surfaced, claiming loudly to a disbelieving nation her current commitment and faith.

The Infidelity Allegations and Kundrra’s Reaction

The Cheating Claims by Anusha Dandekar: On her podcast, Anusha recounted that during a dating app campaign for the boyfriend she helped get the deal for, the latter was meeting and chatting with other women on the app. In the whole allegation, the bone of contention was the use of the app for cheating, which later came out as public knowledge.

This narration, though not naming Karan Kundrra, immediately became a subject of discourse due to their infamous past together, as well as their association with the dating app campaign.

Karan Kundrra’s Strong Response: Post the podcast, Karan Kundrra made a rather strong statement, if indirectly, via Instagram. He expressed “utter disappointment” and “helplessness,” in a now-deleted post, regarding the whole lot of articles being churned just for selling a podcast.

He lashed out at “cruel elite women” who can “say ANYTHING and they will be applauded”, branding himself as a man from a small city, hardworking and unfairly targeted.

Tejasswi’s Show of Support and Online Claps

Tejasswi Prakash: “Savage” Stand: Tejasswi’s birthday message for Karan is seen as her most straightforward yet playful public statement in favor of him. Using the “right swipe” in her caption, she dismissed all past allegations leveled against Karan and reiterated the steadiness and exclusivity of her present relationship with him, which got established on the platform of the reality show Bigg Boss 15.







The way she chose to word it, Tejasswi was able to stand beside her boyfriend without actually descending to a social media war. This elegant yet fierce defense carried great weight for fans who rejoiced with the actress for her “savage” yet classy handling of the controversy in the making, cementing the image of the two being a strong and united force against external vitriol.

