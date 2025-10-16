LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

Tejasswi Prakash’s witty “right swipe” birthday post for Karan Kundrra is seen as a classy dig at his ex, Anusha Dandekar, following her cheating allegations on a podcast. The post subtly defends Karan, sparking massive fan reactions and intensifying the online drama.

Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Right Swipe’ Birthday Post for Karan Kundrra Sparks Buzz Amid Anusha Dandekar’s Infidelity Allegations (PC: Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Right Swipe’ Birthday Post for Karan Kundrra Sparks Buzz Amid Anusha Dandekar’s Infidelity Allegations (PC: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 16, 2025 13:05:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash gave a rather witty post on Karan Kundrra’s birthday for her boyfriend, which was taken to be an indirect but clever dig at Karan’s ex-girlfriend, VJ Anusha Dandekar, by fans and media alike.

The drama is with respect to Anusha’s recent allegations of infidelity on her YouTube podcast where she claimed that her former boyfriend speculated to be Kundrra had cheated on her on a dating app while they were the brand ambassadors for it. Anusha had gone on to allege that her ex was “sleeping with all of Mumbai.” 

Tejasswi’s post included lovely pictures and videos of the couple. The controversial caption was ”The only right swipe he does now. To the man of my dreams-Happy Birthday.” The right-swipe comment is generally viewed as a punning modern-day slap in the face to the dating-app controversy Anusha surfaced, claiming loudly to a disbelieving nation her current commitment and faith.

The Infidelity Allegations and Kundrra’s Reaction

The Cheating Claims by Anusha Dandekar: On her podcast, Anusha recounted that during a dating app campaign for the boyfriend she helped get the deal for, the latter was meeting and chatting with other women on the app. In the whole allegation, the bone of contention was the use of the app for cheating, which later came out as public knowledge.

This narration, though not naming Karan Kundrra, immediately became a subject of discourse due to their infamous past together, as well as their association with the dating app campaign. 

Karan Kundrra’s Strong Response: Post the podcast, Karan Kundrra made a rather strong statement, if indirectly, via Instagram. He expressed “utter disappointment” and “helplessness,” in a now-deleted post, regarding the whole lot of articles being churned just for selling a podcast.

He lashed out at “cruel elite women” who can “say ANYTHING and they will be applauded”, branding himself as a man from a small city, hardworking and unfairly targeted.

Tejasswi’s Show of Support and Online Claps

Tejasswi Prakash: “Savage” Stand: Tejasswi’s birthday message for Karan is seen as her most straightforward yet playful public statement in favor of him. Using the “right swipe” in her caption, she dismissed all past allegations leveled against Karan and reiterated the steadiness and exclusivity of her present relationship with him, which got established on the platform of the reality show Bigg Boss 15.



The way she chose to word it, Tejasswi was able to stand beside her boyfriend without actually descending to a social media war. This elegant yet fierce defense carried great weight for fans who rejoiced with the actress for her “savage” yet classy handling of the controversy in the making, cementing the image of the two being a strong and united force against external vitriol. 

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma Hits Back At Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke On Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Buri Nazar…’

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anusha DandekarKaran KundrraTejasswi Prakash

RELATED News

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni Sparks an Unforgettable Night

Who Is Gulshan Devaiah? The Unexpected Star Who Ended Up Creating Buzz In Kantara 1 With A Twist

Springsteen film strips away the myth to depict 'Bruce, the man'

Springsteen film strips away the myth to depict 'Bruce, the man'

LATEST NEWS

Shocking Nestlé Layoff News: 16,000 Jobs to Be Cut in Major Global Shake-Up! FMCG Giant Hits Hard After New CEO Appointment

Stop Suffering in Silence: Kochi Residents Find Advanced Laser Solutions for Fistula and Pilonidal Sinus

Rama Ekadashi 2025: Confused Between October 16, 17, or 18? Here’s the Exact Date

CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY, ON RARE EARTH EXPORT CONTROLS: US INTERPRETATION DISTORTED FACTS, CAUSED PANIC

TSMC expects AI megatrend to strengthen, as profit blows past forecasts

CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY, ON NEXPERIA: CHINA OPPOSES INTERVENTION IN INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF ENTERPRISES

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

TSMC expects AI megatrend to strengthen, as profit blows past forecasts

Why Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty Declined To Participate In Karnataka Caste Survey

Shoe-throwing incident on CJI: Criminal contempt proceedings loom for Advocate Rakesh Kishore

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim
Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim
Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim
Tejasswi Prakash’s Veiled Dig At Karan Kundrra’s Ex Anusha Dandekar After Her ‘Sleeping With All Of Mumbai’ Claim
QUICK LINKS