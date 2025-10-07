LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhanashree Verma Hits Back At Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke On Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Buri Nazar…’

Dancer Dhanashree Verma responded to Samay Raina’s ‘sugar daddy’ jibe on ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal with a witty Instagram story, captioned “Buri nazar waale tera muh kaala,” showing her calm, clever rebuttal and celebrating her good times amid social media trolling.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 7, 2025 13:37:28 IST

Dancer and social media star Dhanashree Verma gave a live rebuttal to comedian Samay Raina in response to his joke about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, calling her sugar daddy. The mockery began after Raina put up a screenshot of a video call with Chahal alongside the caption, ‘Love you, my sugar daddy,’ an apparent reference to Chahal’s infamous “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” t-shirt from their last divorce hearing. All this social media fun, along with Raina’s other indirect, toe-curling digs about Dhanashree’s infidelity claims and alimony amount, had become a spectacle by then.

The Social Media Standoff

Currently a contestant in the reality show “Rise and Fall”, Dhanashree rather did not pick up the power from a direct confrontation but chose a very cryptic yet powerful reply. She shared this on her Instagram story, containing a picture of her pet dog with the caption written from the perspective of the dog: “Don’t worry guys, meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai” (Don’t worry guys, my mom is having a good time). This was mostly interpreted as an indirect message to Samay since his name literally translates to ‘time’ or ‘samay’.

‘Buri Nazar’: A Pointed Rebuttal

To strengthen the curtain against such negativity, Dhanashree included a GIF of ‘Nimbu Mirchi’ along with the caption: ‘Buri nazar waale tera muh kaala’. This phrase is a popular Indian saying associated with voodoo and bad omens, indicating quite overtly that she is fed up with constant scrutiny and jokes regarding her personal life.

It was a witty and dignified response, and one that changed the narrative to support her belief of enjoying her “good times” and moving above the “evil eye” of social media trolling. The post found strong resonance with her fans and admirers who all praised her for being calm and clever in handling a sensitive public drama through social media.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:37 PM IST
Tags: Dhanashree Vermasamay raina

QUICK LINKS