LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc Raj Kundra Auto News fifa Bhojpuri news business news Jammu-Srinagar india at unsc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam

Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty was interrogated for 4.5 hours by Mumbai Police’s EOW over a ₹60 crore fraud linked to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. She submitted statements and documents, while legal scrutiny intensifies on her and husband Raj Kundra’s business dealings.

Shilpa Shetty Interrogated 4.5 Hours in ₹60 Crore Fraud Case (Pc: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Interrogated 4.5 Hours in ₹60 Crore Fraud Case (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 7, 2025 11:40:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty had to lay herself bare for grilling in the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police for almost 4.5 hours in connection with a cheating case of around Rs. 60 crores. The investigation pertains to the financial irregularities linked with her and her husband Raj Kundra’s now-defunct home shopping company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Shetty, allegedly, has recorded her statements at her place and also attached documents regarding transactions related to the banks of the company to the EOW officials for cross-verification. 

This comes after EOW had recorded the statement of Raj Kundra earlier and also comes after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against both the celebrity couple restricting their international travel amidst the ongoing probe. The legal scrutiny regarding the former business of the couple only becomes deeper, thus raising the dreaded question of what this celebrity presence effect will have on business failures.

The Core Allegations: Investment Misappropriation

The entire scam revolves around a complaint by Deepak Kothari, a businessman and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services. He stated that from 2015 to 2023, inducing him over ₹60 crore into Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Initially, he wanted to fund a loan but was allegedly persuaded to reroute the funds as an investment into the company with promises of monthly returns and repayment of the principal.

The very initial act of breach of trust, as per the complainant, is the subsequent misappropriation of these huge funds. The complaint has stated that the money which was to be utilized for business expansion was instead diverted for the personal benefit of the couple. The EOW is closely tracking this financial trail to determine if the money that went into the huge investment was deliberately abused, constituting criminal cheating and breach of trust.

Legal Status and Celebrity Involvement

The inquiry is part of a very complicated legal process, with the EOW looking into the different roles of all persons connected to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Reports reveal that Shilpa Shetty resigned as a director of that company in September 2016. Nonetheless, interrogation by the EOW focused on her knowledge and her possible involvement in the financial transactions and day-to-day operations during and post her stint.

The case did provide a platform for Raj Kundra to allege that a part of the funds were paid as professional fees to other Bollywood celebrities. The seriousness of the situation can also be attested to by the beginning of the Look Out Circulars, which are generally issued to prevent suspects from leaving the country.

This action strongly emphasizes how seriously the authorities are taking the investigations into allegations of large-scale financial fraud and stresses that very high-profile business dealings must now account.

Also Read: ‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: Power Star Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 11:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Raj Kundrashilpa shettyShilpa Shetty fraud

RELATED News

‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: PowerStar Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…
“KPop Demon Hunters” Soundtrack Tops Charts, Breaks Netflix & Billboard Records Globally
Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 7-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery TUESDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 OUT: Check Official Updates for Verification Round at bsphcl.co.in
Narendra Modi Completes 24 Years In Public Service, Thanks Citizens As He Enters 25th Year Of Serving The Nation
UPDATE 1-Thai cabinet approves $1.36 stimulus programme to boost growth
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (7.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift 2025: The OG Of SUVs Returns With Rugged Design, Modern Comfort, And All You Need To Know About Price And Features!
FIFA Turns a Blind Eye, Israel Plays World Cup Qualification Amid Genocide Accusations
Who Was Pitabas Panda? BJP leader Shot Dead In Odisha’s Berhampur
MASSIVE LG Electronics ₹11,607 Cr IPO Kicks Off Today- GMP Soars! Price Band, Subscription Buzz And Should You Invest In?
IBPS PO Score Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Latest Updates on IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025
Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam
Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam
Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam
Shilpa Shetty Grilled For 4.5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case: What’s The Alleged Scam

QUICK LINKS