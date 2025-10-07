‘Maine Respect Ke Saat Aapko…’: PowerStar Pawan Singh Breaks Silence, Slams Wife Jyoti Singh Over Lucknow Home Entry ‘Drama’

The Bhojpuri superstar and politician, Pawan Singh has given a response to the sensational public accusations which his estranged second wife, Jyoti Singh, made against him. She has made allegations that she has been denied entry into Singh’s Lucknow home.

The issue erupted after Jyoti had uploaded an emotional video alleging that there were police officers who were blocking her entry and that Pawan Singh consequently filed an FIR against her and, according to what she alleges, is threatening self-harm over public disgrace. The actor-singer retaliated quickly through a social media post to rephrase her arguments and assert that indeed, during the visit, he had treated her with dignity.

Singh publicly addressed her by asking, “Kya yeh sach nahi hai ki kal subah aap mere society mein aayi, toh maine respect ke saath aapko apne ghar bulaya aur lagbhag 1:30 ghante humari baatcheet hui?”. This statement will directly contradict her allegations of being locked out and more so imply that a meeting indeed took place under his roof and on his terms.







The Political Demand and Respectful Invitation

Pawan Singh rebutted and said the real objective for which Jyoti came to him. As per the celebrity, her endless request was not of geniality but rather a push to make him help her in political entry. He said, “Aapke taraf se sirf ek hi rutt tha: mujhe election ladwayiye kaise bhi, jo ki mere bas ka nahi hai.”

So, this focuses the dispute directly on a profession or political negotiation, to which he was unwilling or unable to comply. The mere fact or mentioning the words “respect” in his original statement (“sasmaan” or “respect ke saath”) defeats his wife’s visible torment, public allegations of disrespect, and abandonment upon her.

Police Presence and Public Sentiment

Singh defended the presence of police at his residence which, as per Jyoti, were forcefully kept out. He denied that he had called for the police himself, saying their presence was mere precaution against having any incident with either few people with her or others during the meeting which was to take place in between a very high-profile legal and personal feud. Singh claimed how he connects with his audiences by stating, “I know only one thing in my life: the public is like God to me.

Would I ever hurt the sentiments of the people because of whom I have reached here?” Such a carefully worded public statement is nothing but an attempt to maintain one’s image as a person who respects his audience while denying charges of blocking entry or legal action while the visit was ongoing. Their ongoing divorce remains pending in the courts along with the maintenance case.

Also Read: Meet Rukmini Vasanth, The Brave Daughter Of Uri Martyr Who Shines In Kantara: Chapter 1