Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Portals Of Badrinath Dham To Be Closed On Nov 17 For Winter Session

This year has seen an impressive turnout, with over 1.1 million pilgrims visiting Badrinath and more than 1.35 million devotees making their way to Kedarnath.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Portals Of Badrinath Dham To Be Closed On Nov 17 For Winter Session

The portals of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will officially close for the winter season at 9:07 PM on November 17, as announced by the temple committee on Saturday.

This decision regarding the closing date and time was made during the Vijayadashami festival, following a careful evaluation of the Hindu calendar and the alignment of celestial bodies, according to Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

This year has seen an impressive turnout, with over 1.1 million pilgrims visiting Badrinath and more than 1.35 million devotees making their way to Kedarnath.

In accordance with prior announcements, Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closing on November 3, while Gangotri will shut its doors on November 2. Furthermore, the temples of Rudranath, Tungnath, and Madhyamaheshwar will close on October 17, November 4, and November 20, respectively.

These revered temples in Uttarakhand attract millions of devotees each year from across India and beyond. They close during the winter months due to heavy snowfall, which makes access difficult and unsafe.

The impending closure of Badrinath Dham marks the end of a bustling pilgrimage season characterized by faith, devotion, and community spirit. With millions having visited these sacred sites this year, the temples have once again served as vital hubs of spiritual activity.

As devotees prepare to bid farewell to the sacred shrines for the winter, they carry with them the hopes and blessings garnered during their visits. The closing of these temples is not merely an end but also a promise of renewal as they prepare to welcome pilgrims once again in the spring.

MUST READ: Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Filed under

Badrinath Dham Badrinath Dham CLOSING TIMINGS 2024 Gangotri Uttarakhand
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

China To Increase Debt Significantly To Stimulate Economy Amid Uncertainty

China To Increase Debt Significantly To Stimulate Economy Amid Uncertainty

Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

Gujarat: 6 Dead After Wall Collapses At Construction Site In Mehsana

Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances

Ukrainian Forces Hold Ground In Toretsk, Resisting Russian Advances

Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Pat Cummins Comments On Australia’s Batting Order For India Series

Pat Cummins Comments On Australia’s Batting Order For India Series

Entertainment

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox