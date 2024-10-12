Portals Of Badrinath Dham To Be Closed On Nov 17 For Winter Session

This year has seen an impressive turnout, with over 1.1 million pilgrims visiting Badrinath and more than 1.35 million devotees making their way to Kedarnath.

The portals of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will officially close for the winter season at 9:07 PM on November 17, as announced by the temple committee on Saturday.

This decision regarding the closing date and time was made during the Vijayadashami festival, following a careful evaluation of the Hindu calendar and the alignment of celestial bodies, according to Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

This year has seen an impressive turnout, with over 1.1 million pilgrims visiting Badrinath and more than 1.35 million devotees making their way to Kedarnath.

In accordance with prior announcements, Kedarnath and Yamunotri will be closing on November 3, while Gangotri will shut its doors on November 2. Furthermore, the temples of Rudranath, Tungnath, and Madhyamaheshwar will close on October 17, November 4, and November 20, respectively.

These revered temples in Uttarakhand attract millions of devotees each year from across India and beyond. They close during the winter months due to heavy snowfall, which makes access difficult and unsafe.

The impending closure of Badrinath Dham marks the end of a bustling pilgrimage season characterized by faith, devotion, and community spirit. With millions having visited these sacred sites this year, the temples have once again served as vital hubs of spiritual activity.

As devotees prepare to bid farewell to the sacred shrines for the winter, they carry with them the hopes and blessings garnered during their visits. The closing of these temples is not merely an end but also a promise of renewal as they prepare to welcome pilgrims once again in the spring.

