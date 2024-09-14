Home
Prada Launches Metallic Tote Bag For Men Worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs, Internet Calls It, ‘Train Toilet Floor’

Prada recently launched a men’s tote bag that has sparked a sense of familiarity among Indians. While the metallic pattern may not immediately ring a bell, the sense of déjà vu is certainly justified. A viral Reddit post quickly reminded people of where they had seen this design before.

Before unraveling the connection, here are some key details about the bag. According to Prada’s official website, the leather tote features a playful embossed pattern created through hot stamping.

The luxury department store Harrods lists the bag at $3,247, or approximately ₹2,72,362, and it includes the brand’s signature dust bag.

The bag’s design drew mixed reactions online, especially after comparisons emerged on Reddit likening it to the flooring of Indian buses and train toilets. The post quickly went viral, generating a wave of both amusement and criticism.

One user humorously remarked, “It just needs Vimal stains,” while another commented, “Just looking at it makes me feel claustrophobic and nauseous.” Another joked that the bag might have been designed by an Indian intern, with one more person suggesting, “Correction: Prada is releasing a new line of bags for bus conductors.”

Posts from the indiasocial
community on Reddit

The comment section overflowed with creative takes, including one user quipping that the lack of a copyright on the design cost India’s BEST buses millions. While we respect artistic expression, this bag has certainly left us puzzled!

