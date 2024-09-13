Home
TikTok’s Viral Reservoir Is Back On The Market: Brombil Reservoir Can Be Yours Now

Once a social media sensation for its striking turquoise waters, Brombil Reservoir in Margam, Neath Port Talbot, is back on the market.

Once a social media sensation for its striking turquoise waters, Brombil Reservoir in Margam, Neath Port Talbot, is back on the market. The reservoir, renowned for its vivid blue hue and picturesque setting, was purchased in February for £15,000 but immediately relisted for £30,000. Now, it’s available again, with a guide price between £20,000 and £25,000.

A Scenic Property with Potential

Nestled on Margam Mountain, this former colliery turned reservoir covers one acre of water and is surrounded by two acres of lush countryside. The property is being offered by SDL Property Auctions, which notes that the site’s natural beauty and potential for outdoor activities could make it an attractive investment, provided it secures the necessary planning permissions.

READ MORE: Work Life Balance: Survey Claims 47% GenZs Choose To Leave Jobs In 2 Years

Andrew Parker, an auctioneer with SDL Property Auctions, praises the reservoir’s allure: “With its intensely turquoise water, set amid the rural greenery of Margam Mountain, Brombil Reservoir is a truly stunning man-made lake.”

Access and Liabilities

Prospective buyers should be prepared for a bit of a trek. Access to the reservoir involves a 900-meter (2,953-foot) walk down a public footpath. The reservoir, which plunges more than 30 meters (100 feet) deep, comes with its own set of responsibilities. A structural surveyor’s report must be conducted every ten years due to the reservoir’s location above residential properties, according to previous seller Watts & Morgan estate agents.

A Viral Sensation

Brombil Reservoir gained significant attention in 2021, becoming a viral sensation on social media. Its breathtaking beauty and the influx of visitors created both excitement and challenges. Traffic congestion and litter problems led Neath Port Talbot council to request that visitors stay away. A TikTok video showcasing the reservoir’s charm garnered over one million views in 2022.

Looking Ahead

As the auction date approaches, interest in the reservoir remains high. “A reservoir certainly isn’t for everyone,” Mr. Parker acknowledges, “but we are excited to see what happens on the day of the auction and what imaginative plans a new owner might have for this hidden Welsh gem.”

Whether you’re looking to invest in a scenic retreat or develop a unique outdoor business, Brombil Reservoir offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Wales’ natural splendor.

ALSO READ: Moo Deng Mania: Baby Hippo Takes The Internet By Storm

