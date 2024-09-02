Radha Soami Satsang Beas Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill As New Patron And Sant Satguru

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), a renowned spiritual organization based on the banks of the Beas River near Amritsar, has appointed Jasdeep Singh Gill as its new patron and 'Sant Satguru'.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), a renowned spiritual organization based on the banks of the Beas River near Amritsar, has appointed Jasdeep Singh Gill as its new patron and ‘Sant Satguru’. The announcement was made on Monday, with Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the current head of RSSB, nominating Gill to succeed him in these prestigious roles.

According to a statement released by RSSB Secretary Devender Kumar Sikri, Gurinder Singh Dhillon has appointed Jasdeep Singh Gill, who holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, as the patron of the RSSB Society, effective from September 2, 2024.

Gill, the son of Sukhdev Singh Gill, will also take over as the Sant Satguru of RSSB, inheriting the responsibility of providing spiritual initiation (naam) to followers. Sikri emphasized that Dhillon has expressed a desire for the same level of support and affection from the ‘sangat’ (community) for Gill as he received during his tenure.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas, guided by the core spiritual principles common to many religions, relies on the mentorship of a living spiritual teacher. Gill’s appointment marks a significant transition in the organization’s leadership.

Before his new role, Jasdeep Singh Gill served as the chief strategy officer and senior management personnel at Cipla Limited from 2019 until May 31, 2024. He has also been involved with Ethris and Achira Labs Private Limited as a board observer and was a board member of Wealthy Therapeutics until March 2024. His previous roles include executive assistant to the CEO at Ranbaxy and president and chairman of Cambridge University Entrepreneurs.

Gill’s impressive academic background includes a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Cambridge, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) through an exchange program, and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in biochemical engineering and biotechnology from IIT Delhi.

As RSSB’s new Sant Satguru, Gill is expected to continue the organization’s spiritual mission and guide its followers with the same dedication and wisdom that marked Dhillon’s leadership.

