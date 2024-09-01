Jaipur Gears Up For Ganesh Chaturthi With Eco-Friendly Idols

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Jaipur is buzzing with festive activity as idol makers prepare for the celebration. The city is abuzz with the construction of eco-friendly statues of Lord Ganesha, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainability.

Sculptors Busy with Final Touches

Sculptors in Jaipur are working tirelessly, adding the final touches to a variety of Ganesh idols. These idols come in different sizes, designs, and colors, catering to diverse preferences. At JLN Marg, numerous sculptors are engaged in crafting these intricate idols.

High Demand for Eco-Friendly Idols

There is a notable surge in demand for eco-friendly Ganesh idols this year. To meet this demand, sculptors are using less plaster of Paris and incorporating more clay into the idols. Additionally, they are opting for herbal colors instead of chemical dyes, ensuring that the idols do not pollute water.

Sculpting Process and Challenges

A sculptor involved in the production explained, “We start preparing for the festival about six months in advance. The process involves drying, assembling parts, applying plaster, and then coloring. Each large idol takes about 8 to 10 days to complete, with a team of 10 to 12 people working on it. We offer idols ranging from 1 inch to 10 feet.”

Impact of Heavy Rains on Stock Levels

This year, heavy rains have affected the availability of stock, leading to a lower inventory. Sculptors are facing challenges in meeting the high demand and accommodating orders from various states. Advance bookings for larger idols are being managed to ensure timely delivery.

Custom Orders and Booking

Sculptors are handling diverse demands, with each customer having specific requirements. The stock is being adjusted based on the bookings and anticipated demand to ensure all customers receive their desired idols.

