Sunday, September 1, 2024

Jaipur Gears Up For Ganesh Chaturthi With Eco-Friendly Idols

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Jaipur is buzzing with festive activity as idol makers prepare for the celebration.

Jaipur Gears Up For Ganesh Chaturthi With Eco-Friendly Idols

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Jaipur is buzzing with festive activity as idol makers prepare for the celebration. The city is abuzz with the construction of eco-friendly statues of Lord Ganesha, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainability.

Sculptors Busy with Final Touches

Sculptors in Jaipur are working tirelessly, adding the final touches to a variety of Ganesh idols. These idols come in different sizes, designs, and colors, catering to diverse preferences. At JLN Marg, numerous sculptors are engaged in crafting these intricate idols.

High Demand for Eco-Friendly Idols

There is a notable surge in demand for eco-friendly Ganesh idols this year. To meet this demand, sculptors are using less plaster of Paris and incorporating more clay into the idols. Additionally, they are opting for herbal colors instead of chemical dyes, ensuring that the idols do not pollute water.

MUST READ: Assam Government To Distribute 23,900 Teacher Appointment Letters In September

Sculpting Process and Challenges

A sculptor involved in the production explained, “We start preparing for the festival about six months in advance. The process involves drying, assembling parts, applying plaster, and then coloring. Each large idol takes about 8 to 10 days to complete, with a team of 10 to 12 people working on it. We offer idols ranging from 1 inch to 10 feet.”

Impact of Heavy Rains on Stock Levels

This year, heavy rains have affected the availability of stock, leading to a lower inventory. Sculptors are facing challenges in meeting the high demand and accommodating orders from various states. Advance bookings for larger idols are being managed to ensure timely delivery.

Custom Orders and Booking

Sculptors are handling diverse demands, with each customer having specific requirements. The stock is being adjusted based on the bookings and anticipated demand to ensure all customers receive their desired idols.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand’s CM Dhami Commemorates Heroes Of State Formation

Tags:

Eco-Conscious Ganesh Idols Eco-Friendly Festival Preparations Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols Environmentally Friendly Idols Jaipur Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations 2024 Ganesh Idols Construction Jaipur Green Ganesh Idols Jaipur Jaipur Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Jaipur Green Initiatives Sustainable Ganesh Festival
addBlock

Recent Post

Flood Crisis In Telangana: 100 Villages Inundated, 99 Train Cancellations Amid Torrential Rains

Flood Crisis In Telangana: 100 Villages Inundated, 99 Train Cancellations Amid Torrential Rains

Search For Missing Indian Woman In Malaysia Ends After Nine Days Due To Challenging Conditions

Search For Missing Indian Woman In Malaysia Ends After Nine Days Due To Challenging Conditions

Special NIA Court Sentences Three Individuals In 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS Case

Special NIA Court Sentences Three Individuals In 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS Case

CJI Chandrachud Warns That Financial Insecurity Poses A Serious Threat To Judiciary

CJI Chandrachud Warns That Financial Insecurity Poses A Serious Threat To Judiciary

India’s FDI Share Falls, But Services And Industrial Corridors See Gains: India Ratings

India’s FDI Share Falls, But Services And Industrial Corridors See Gains: India Ratings

Alarm In Pakistan: Peshawar Now Mpox Epicentre With Fifth Case Confirmed

Alarm In Pakistan: Peshawar Now Mpox Epicentre With Fifth Case Confirmed

Hyderabad: Schools To Remain Shut On Monday Due To Heavy Rain Alert

Hyderabad: Schools To Remain Shut On Monday Due To Heavy Rain Alert

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox