LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Aqil Akhtar Murder Bihar Elections 24 carat gold rate kolkata delhi air pollution operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Several schools across India are closed today in observance of Diwali Amavasya, a day marking the new moon during the Diwali festival. The holiday allows students and teachers to take part in traditional rituals, pujas, and celebrations with their families. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat have declared holidays for schools and some colleges.

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 21, 2025 15:12:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

In recognition of Diwali Amavasya Festival across India, schools throughout various states are closing their campuses to allow students and teachers to partake in the Diwali Celebration. In the year 2025, school closures allow families an opportunity to be together to light diyas, exchange sweets, and celebrate with festivity and joy in a spirit of devotion.

Schools Closing For Diwali

In states across the country, schools will close on October 20 and 21, 2025, for Diwali and then continue consecutive holiday days afterward. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi NCR, and Jammu all have already released official notification days for schools to recognize the holiday of Diwali followed by Govardhan Puja ceremony, followed by Bhai Dooj. This long break gives students an opportunity to engage wholly in these religious practices and gatherings with families without the environment of school.

State-Specific Holidays

  • Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed from October 19-23 for Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.
  • Bihar: Schools will be closed from October 18 to October 29 for Diwali and Chhath Puja, overlapping the two holidays for little vacation from school.
  • Delhi NCR and Haryana: Schools will be closed for Diwali on October 20 and Govardhan Puja on October 22, but students will be able to celebrate both holidays when they return home that day.
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Holidays are extended until November 2 because of customs and practices associated with Diwali, and some schools and communities will have more holidays.

Significance and Impact

The holiday breaks emphasize the importance of culture and celebration when students can connect to the stuffed culture of Diwali between family and friends. The holiday is used to teach children culture and morals, and spirituality by helping children take part in the various customs and celebrations of the time of the year. The energy of celebration and goodwill builds community bonding and reaffirms a belief of good triumphing over evil and light overcoming darkness.

You Might Be Interested In

Academic Adjustments

Many schools and universities have changed their academic calendars around the holidays to cut down on the disruption of classes and exams. Students are advised to maximize this time, not only for celebration, but for repose and rejuvenation as the academic term prepares to resume. 

Conclusion

Many families in India will enjoy a time of celebration and spiritual fulfillment during this festive time of the Diwali Amavasya Festival in 2025 and schools will be closed in large swathes of the country. The official announcement of school holidays highlights Diwali’s importance as a cultural anchor and festive unifier within Indian life, celebrated with great excitement both north to south and east to west. The break from school provides students a rare chance to reconnect with their cultural roots and make festival memories that will last a lifetime.

Information about school closures for Diwali Amavasya 2025 is based on state notifications and local reports. Holiday dates may vary by region and institution; readers are advised to verify with their respective schools or education departments.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amavasya holidayDiwali Amavasya 2025diwali celebrationDiwali FestivalDiwali vacationeducational institutions closedIndia schools closedindian festivals 2025school holidaystate-wise school holiday

RELATED News

Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Govardhan Puja 2025: Check Whether Govardhan Puja Falls Today or Tomorrow

Watch Video: Bikini-Clad Foreigner Takes A Holy Dip In River Ganga With Tilak And Sacred Garlands On, Gets Slammed

IIT Graduate Earning Rs 4 Crore Drank 11 Beers On Diwali Flight, Wet Pants, Avoided Eye Contact

LATEST NEWS

Virginia Giuffre memoir goes on sale, heaping fresh scrutiny on Prince Andrew

Punjab Horror: Ex-DGP Mustafa, Wife And Ex Minister Razia Sultan Booked Yor 35-Year-Old Son’s Murder

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Exclusive-Japan warns Vietnam of job losses as Hanoi motorbike ban hits Honda

Watch Video: Prashant Kishor Gets Miffed During Interview, Refuses To Reveal Educational Details, Here’s What Happened Next

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

Do your lungs a favour and take a deep breath

Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 21: Check City-wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Other Cities on Govardhan Puja 2025

UPDATE 2-Japan's next finance minister could unsettle yen bears

Who Was K Aravind? Ola Techie’s Suicide Case Gets Murkier As Bhavish Aggarwal Booked

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities
Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities
Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities
Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities
QUICK LINKS