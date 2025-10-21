Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

In recognition of Diwali Amavasya Festival across India, schools throughout various states are closing their campuses to allow students and teachers to partake in the Diwali Celebration. In the year 2025, school closures allow families an opportunity to be together to light diyas, exchange sweets, and celebrate with festivity and joy in a spirit of devotion.

Schools Closing For Diwali

In states across the country, schools will close on October 20 and 21, 2025, for Diwali and then continue consecutive holiday days afterward. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi NCR, and Jammu all have already released official notification days for schools to recognize the holiday of Diwali followed by Govardhan Puja ceremony, followed by Bhai Dooj. This long break gives students an opportunity to engage wholly in these religious practices and gatherings with families without the environment of school.

State-Specific Holidays

Uttar Pradesh: Schools will be closed from October 19-23 for Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Bihar: Schools will be closed from October 18 to October 29 for Diwali and Chhath Puja, overlapping the two holidays for little vacation from school.

Delhi NCR and Haryana: Schools will be closed for Diwali on October 20 and Govardhan Puja on October 22, but students will be able to celebrate both holidays when they return home that day.

Jammu and Kashmir: Holidays are extended until November 2 because of customs and practices associated with Diwali, and some schools and communities will have more holidays.

Significance and Impact

The holiday breaks emphasize the importance of culture and celebration when students can connect to the stuffed culture of Diwali between family and friends. The holiday is used to teach children culture and morals, and spirituality by helping children take part in the various customs and celebrations of the time of the year. The energy of celebration and goodwill builds community bonding and reaffirms a belief of good triumphing over evil and light overcoming darkness.

Academic Adjustments

Many schools and universities have changed their academic calendars around the holidays to cut down on the disruption of classes and exams. Students are advised to maximize this time, not only for celebration, but for repose and rejuvenation as the academic term prepares to resume.

Conclusion

Many families in India will enjoy a time of celebration and spiritual fulfillment during this festive time of the Diwali Amavasya Festival in 2025 and schools will be closed in large swathes of the country. The official announcement of school holidays highlights Diwali’s importance as a cultural anchor and festive unifier within Indian life, celebrated with great excitement both north to south and east to west. The break from school provides students a rare chance to reconnect with their cultural roots and make festival memories that will last a lifetime.

Information about school closures for Diwali Amavasya 2025 is based on state notifications and local reports. Holiday dates may vary by region and institution; readers are advised to verify with their respective schools or education departments.