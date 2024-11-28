‘Sharma Ji Ka Ladka’ Invitation Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

This creative wedding card has inspired many couples to think outside the box when it comes to wedding invitations. Who wants a generic, formal card when you can have one that reflects your personality and sense of humor, especially if you're the “Sharma ji ka ladka”?

With wedding season in full swing across India, one wedding invitation has captured the internet’s attention for its humor, honesty, and refreshing take on the traditional. This invitation, which has gone viral, features the playful and relatable phrase, “Sharma ji ka ladka” (Sharma ji’s son) and “Verma ji ki ladki” (Verma ji’s daughter), setting the tone for a fun, no-frills wedding celebration.

A Wedding Invitation with a Twist

The viral wedding card, reportedly created by Akshar Pathak in 2019, takes a departure from the usual formal and sometimes cheesy wedding invites. It is packed with humor, making it stand out from the typical fare. One of the highlights includes a request from the couple asking guests to gift them money instead of mixers and grinders, playfully acknowledging the impracticality of such gifts.

The card also includes a hilarious touch regarding the reception details. Instead of the usual formal time, it cheekily states, “hum khud 8:30 ayenge” (we’ll arrive ourselves at 8:30). And, in a typical Indian wedding twist, the card features a map of the venue, but humorously suggests not to rely on it and instead ask someone for directions—because let’s face it, no one can ever find the wedding hall on their own!

The Internet Reacts: A Viral Hit

The internet has been buzzing with love for this candid and funny wedding invitation. Social media users have hailed it as the “coolest wedding card ever.” In the comment section of the post, one user joked, “Tumne pure Twitter family ko invitation bhej diya” (You’ve invited the entire Twitter family). Another commented, “Ha ha ha, the map nails it for me!” while a third noted, “This is giving honest Indian weddings by AIB vibes,” referring to the popular comedic group AIB’s irreverent take on Indian culture.

A New Standard for Wedding Invitations?

Whether it’s the relatable content, the humor, or simply the authenticity of the card, this invitation has redefined what it means to have a fun and memorable wedding announcement. The viral card is a reminder that a little honesty and humor go a long way in making a wedding truly unforgettable.