Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Sharma Ji Ka Ladka’ Invitation Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

This creative wedding card has inspired many couples to think outside the box when it comes to wedding invitations. Who wants a generic, formal card when you can have one that reflects your personality and sense of humor, especially if you're the “Sharma ji ka ladka”?

‘Sharma Ji Ka Ladka’ Invitation Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

With wedding season in full swing across India, one wedding invitation has captured the internet’s attention for its humor, honesty, and refreshing take on the traditional. This invitation, which has gone viral, features the playful and relatable phrase, “Sharma ji ka ladka” (Sharma ji’s son) and “Verma ji ki ladki” (Verma ji’s daughter), setting the tone for a fun, no-frills wedding celebration.

A Wedding Invitation with a Twist

The viral wedding card, reportedly created by Akshar Pathak in 2019, takes a departure from the usual formal and sometimes cheesy wedding invites. It is packed with humor, making it stand out from the typical fare. One of the highlights includes a request from the couple asking guests to gift them money instead of mixers and grinders, playfully acknowledging the impracticality of such gifts.

The card also includes a hilarious touch regarding the reception details. Instead of the usual formal time, it cheekily states, “hum khud 8:30 ayenge” (we’ll arrive ourselves at 8:30). And, in a typical Indian wedding twist, the card features a map of the venue, but humorously suggests not to rely on it and instead ask someone for directions—because let’s face it, no one can ever find the wedding hall on their own!

The Internet Reacts: A Viral Hit

The internet has been buzzing with love for this candid and funny wedding invitation. Social media users have hailed it as the “coolest wedding card ever.” In the comment section of the post, one user joked, “Tumne pure Twitter family ko invitation bhej diya” (You’ve invited the entire Twitter family). Another commented, “Ha ha ha, the map nails it for me!” while a third noted, “This is giving honest Indian weddings by AIB vibes,” referring to the popular comedic group AIB’s irreverent take on Indian culture.

A New Standard for Wedding Invitations?

This creative wedding card has inspired many couples to think outside the box when it comes to wedding invitations. Who wants a generic, formal card when you can have one that reflects your personality and sense of humor, especially if you’re the “Sharma ji ka ladka”?

Whether it’s the relatable content, the humor, or simply the authenticity of the card, this invitation has redefined what it means to have a fun and memorable wedding announcement. The viral card is a reminder that a little honesty and humor go a long way in making a wedding truly unforgettable.

Filed under

Invitation Goes Viral Sharma ji ka ladka Wedding Card Wedding Season

Advertisement

Also Read

Mysterious Columns Of Light Illuminate Canada’s Night Sky, Create A Breathtaking Display

Mysterious Columns Of Light Illuminate Canada’s Night Sky, Create A Breathtaking Display

Another Cricketer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Pune Match; Visual Surfaces

Another Cricketer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Pune Match; Visual Surfaces

Israeli military Announces Access To Lebanese Villages; Warns People Not To Go South

Israeli military Announces Access To Lebanese Villages; Warns People Not To Go South

Weather Update: Intense Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Northern Erie and Surrounding Areas

Weather Update: Intense Lake Effect Snow Warning Issued for Northern Erie and Surrounding Areas

Canadian Court Passes Order, Preventing Protesters From Gathering Near Temple As It Hosts Indian Consular Camp

Canadian Court Passes Order, Preventing Protesters From Gathering Near Temple As It Hosts Indian Consular...

Entertainment

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

What Is Raj Kundra Porn Content Case? ED Raids House, Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

What Is Raj Kundra Porn Content Case? ED Raids House, Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox