Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sonu Sood: A Global Icon Making a Difference

Sonu Sood prepares to promote Thailand’s rich tourism offerings and direct one of the most awaited action films of 2025,

Sonu Sood: A Global Icon Making a Difference

While his philanthropic work continues to shine, Sonu is also gearing up for an exciting new venture on the professional front. He is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming action thriller Fateh, slated for release on January 10, 2025. The film, which features a talented ensemble cast including veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, promises to bring a gripping cybercrime narrative to the big screen.

With Fateh, Sonu is stepping behind the camera to deliver what is expected to be an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thriller, poised to rival Hollywood’s best action films. Fans are eagerly anticipating this new chapter in Sonu’s career, as he shifts gears from acting to directing, showcasing his versatile talents.

From his humanitarian efforts to his exciting new professional roles, Sonu Sood continues to break new ground, not just in the entertainment industry, but also in global philanthropy and tourism. His appointment as Thailand’s Honorary Tourism Advisor is a proud moment for him, his fans, and the nations involved, as it reflects his growing influence and commitment to making a positive impact worldwide.

As Sonu Sood prepares to promote Thailand’s rich tourism offerings and direct one of the most awaited action films of 2025, his journey reminds us of the power of using one’s platform for good—whether in the form of helping those in need, inspiring people through films, or building cross-cultural bridges between nations.

Filed under

Actor brand ambassdor thailand covid 19 Sonu Sood thriller fateh
Advertisement

Also Read

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

Princess Of Wales’ Touching Tribute To Mother-In-Law Diana At The Festival Of Remembrance

A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

A Glimpse Into Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s Landmark Rulings At The Supreme Court

Inside Mar-a-Lago: The ‘Winter White House’ As Trump Assembles His 2024 Administration

Inside Mar-a-Lago: The ‘Winter White House’ As Trump Assembles His 2024 Administration

Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, The 51st Chief Justice Of India?

Who Is Sanjiv Khanna, The 51st Chief Justice Of India?

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Entertainment

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Congrats, You Are Great Again’: Vir Das Slams Americans Post-Trump Victory

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox