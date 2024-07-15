Spooky Animation on Swiggy App Sparks Viral Reactions and Hilarious Theories

In a recent viral incident, an X user in Pune noticed an unexpected and eerie change on Swiggy’s order tracking screen. Instead of the usual animation featuring a delivery agent, a ghost-like figure appeared behind the agent icon. The user shared a screenshot on X, expressing his initial concern with the caption, “I thought my delivery guy had an accident.” The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 342K views and generating a wave of reactions and theories from amused and curious users.

What design is this @Swiggy? I thought my delivery guy had an accident 😑 pic.twitter.com/aG2TjlwN5i — 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗹 (@thedarkrebel) July 11, 2024

Many found the animation spooky, with some comparing it to popular mobile games like Temple Run and Subway Surfers. Theories ranged from the humorous to the elaborate. One user commented, “They are giving a subtle message: ‘You can’t run from your own shadow’.” Another joked, “That’s drone delivery! He is flying in the air with his shadow tracking him!” Others likened it to a scene from Subway Surfers, suggesting the delivery boy was being chased by a ghost.

Also read: Bizarre Objects Found In Meals Throughout 2024

One particularly creative theory suggested, “That is one Rakshas [monster] chasing Swiggy… Rakshas here is symbolic… it signifies that Swiggy is chasing the delivery boy to ensure he reaches in time.” The post sparked a variety of other comments, with users expressing their amusement and confusion. “Oh my God, I laughed so much… it’s sooo funny,” one user wrote.

Responding to the buzz, Swiggy clarified the situation. The company replied to one of the comments, explaining, “Don’t worry, it’s a promotional stunt for the movie ‘Kakuda’. Kindly catch up over DM. – Deboleena.” This explanation confirmed that the ghostly figure was part of a marketing campaign, designed to create intrigue and engagement among users.