Travel Smarter! NHAI Rolls Out Exciting New Schemes And Perks For Highway Travelers- Are You Ready To Benefit?

Earn ₹1,000 FASTag Just By Snapping Dirty Toilets!

Yes, you read that right! The government rolled out a quirky but rewarding initiative: report dirty toilets at NHAI toll plazas and bag a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge. All you needed was the Rajmargyatra app and a sharp eye for hygiene. Snap a clear, geo-tagged photo, submit it, and if your report is verified, ₹1,000 will be credited directly to your FASTag.

This was a part of NHAI’s “Clean Toilet Picture Challenge”, Who knew keeping highways clean could actually fill your wallet?

How To Earn ₹1,000 FASTag Just By Clicking Pictures? Here Are The Eligibility Criteria

Only toilets at NHAI toll plazas were eligible.

were eligible. Each vehicle can claim the reward once during the campaign.

during the campaign. Rewards were issued on a first-come, first-served basis for the first valid report of a specific toilet daily.

How To Grab Your ₹1,000 FASTag Reward? Step By Step Guide

Download the Rajmargyatra App: Make sure you’ve got the latest version on your phone.

Only toilets at NHAI toll plazas count, fuel stations, dhabas, or other spots do not qualify.

A clear, geo-tagged, time-stamped picture of the toilet.

Submit Your Report: Upload your photo through the app and fill in the details, name, location, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) , and mobile number.

Wait for Verification: GPS, AI, and manual checks were made to confirm your entry. If you’re the first valid reporter for that toilet that day, ₹1,000 used to hit FASTag. (Cash withdrawal was not allowed; was a FASTag top-up.)

FASTag ₹1,000 Reward Scheme – Key Details

How to Participate: Highway users could report an unclean toilet at an NHAI toll plaza through the Rajmargyatra app.

Eligibility: Open to National Highway users with a valid FASTag linked to their Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) .

Applicable Toilets: Only toilets under NHAI’s jurisdiction , mainly at toll plazas. Private or non-NHAI facilities are not included.

Verification: Submissions undergo AI and manual checks to ensure authenticity and prevent fraudulent reports.

Reward Limit: Each VRN can earn one reward during the campaign, which ended on October 31, 2025. Only the first valid report for a specific toilet each day counts. (Although this scheme was valid until 31st only, there are several other schemes rolled out by NHAI for the drivers)

The New Scheme: FASTag Annual Pass- One-Time Payment, Year-Long Convenience for National Highway Travelers

The FASTag Annual Pass Scheme is included in the government efforts to facilitate the ease of living and was implemented since August 15, 2025. One can use the pass by paying 3,000 rupees in a lump sum, and the pass allows 1 year of use or 200 crossings, whichever comes first.

The scheme is only intended to cover non-commercial privates such as cars, jeeps, and vans only. These are not commercial vehicles. It covers almost 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and Expressways in India and, in effect, this makes it widely applicable for frequent travelers.

The annual pass can be bought and enabled by the users using the official NHAI site or the Rajmargyatra app. Although different, but similar to the reward-based Clean Toilet Picture Challenge, both activities are supposed to improve the traveling experience and provide National Highway users with more convenience to facilitate smooth and efficient road traveling within the nation.

(With Inputs From The Portal)

