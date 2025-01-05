Unmarried Couples Not Allowed Anymore, OYO Revises It’s Check-In Rules

OYO, the prominent travel booking platform, has rolled out a new check-in policy that will primarily affect its partner hotels, starting with those in Meerut.

OYO, the prominent travel booking platform, has rolled out a new check-in policy that will primarily affect its partner hotels, starting with those in Meerut. The updated guidelines, which came into effect this year, specify that unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check in at these hotels. This decision has drawn significant attention as OYO grants its partner hotels the discretion to refuse bookings from unmarried couples based on their judgment and in alignment with local social sensibilities.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the directive for partner hotels in Meerut will be implemented immediately. OYO has indicated that the policy may be extended to other cities depending on feedback from stakeholders. The company has reportedly received numerous requests from civil society groups and residents, particularly in Meerut, urging action on the issue of unmarried couples checking in at OYO hotels.

OYO’s Statement on the Policy

Pawas Sharma, the Region Head of OYO North India, addressed the policy change, emphasizing the company’s commitment to promoting responsible and safe hospitality. “OYO is committed to promoting safe and responsible hospitality. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberties, we also recognize our responsibility to collaborate with law enforcement and civil society groups in the areas we serve. We will continue to review the policy and its impact on a regular basis,” Sharma said in a statement to PTI.

OYO’s Broader Strategy for Safe Hospitality

The updated policy is part of OYO’s broader strategy to reshape its image and appeal to a wide range of customers, including families, business travelers, students, and religious visitors. The company aims to create an environment that encourages longer stays and repeat bookings, thus fostering customer trust and loyalty.

Additionally, OYO is focusing on maintaining a safe and family-friendly environment by launching nationwide initiatives. These include organizing joint seminars on safe hospitality practices with local police and hotel partners, blacklisting hotels accused of promoting immoral activities, and taking stringent action against unauthorized hotels using the OYO brand.

OYO’s new check-in policy for unmarried couples reflects its attempt to align with local cultural norms and address the concerns raised by civil society groups. While the policy is currently limited to Meerut, its potential expansion to other cities could have widespread implications for the company’s future growth and its positioning within the hospitality industry.