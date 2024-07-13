UP Man’s Bold Billboard Proposal Goes Viral

The bustling GT Road, near the electricity powerhouse in Makarand Nagar in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh was transformed into a scene from a romantic movie when a gigantic hoarding appeared, bearing a heartfelt message: “Marry me, Aishwarya.” Written in English, the message read, “I am all yours since I met at first sight with you. I promise to be beside you till my last breath. No matter what!”

The unexpected and grandiose proposal immediately captured the attention of passersby, who paused to admire the bold declaration of love. The hoarding became a local sensation, sparking smiles and conversations as people marveled at the public display of affection.

Local authorities and residents were equally surprised by the romantic gesture. The police swiftly responded to the situation, confirming that the hoarding had been removed. They are currently investigating the circumstances of its installation and the identity of the devoted lover behind the grand display.

