US CEO’s LinkedIn Post On Husband’s ‘Zero Achievement’ In 2024 Goes Viral, Here’s How Her Husband Responded

A LinkedIn post by Stacey Champagne, founder and CEO of a US-based cybersecurity company, has ignited a heated debate online about personal accomplishments, societal expectations, and the pressure to constantly perform. The post, which shared a conversation between Champagne and her husband, Jesse Sciuto, has garnered mixed reactions, with some applauding her candid reflection while others criticizing her remarks as dismissive of her husband’s efforts.

In her viral post, Champagne revealed that she had questioned her husband about his lack of achievements in 2024, comparing their respective professional milestones. “I had multiple clear-cut career accomplishments in 2024. My husband? Zero. No certifications. No college courses completed. No documentary features. No awards,” Champagne wrote. She then reflected on the conversation: “How do you do that?! I asked from across the dining table. ‘How are you able to go through a whole year without doing any of these things and be OK?’ He didn’t have a response.”

The post went on to explore deeper questions of personal fulfillment and societal expectations, with Champagne raising a significant issue she believes many high-performing women face: the internal struggle with not meeting conventional markers of success. “Could you go a year without a single new certification, interview, award, or promotion and be OK with yourself for it?” Champagne asked her LinkedIn network. She also questioned how people would perceive their colleagues or loved ones if they didn’t achieve such milestones.

However, her remarks sparked criticism from some readers who felt her comments undermined Sciuto’s contributions and his own career achievements. Others applauded her for opening up a larger conversation about personal contentment and the pressure to always achieve.

Here’s What Husband Said

In response to the growing online uproar, Jesse Sciuto, Champagne’s husband, took to social media to clarify the intent behind the post. Sciuto, who serves as a communications officer in the U.S. Navy, explained that his career had clear-cut milestones, with achievements such as dual warfare qualification, a STEM Master’s degree, and fulfilling all the requirements for his current and future rank.

Jesse explained: “I’m Stacey’s husband. Hi. First off: the point of Stacey’s post is that she approves of my lack of quals/certs and wishes she could reach my level of zen. One of the best parts of the Navy is that they have told me exactly what they value and what they want me to achieve, so I already did all of that. I’m dual warfare qualified, have a STEM Master’s, and I’ve completed all the qualifications and requirements for my current rank and the next rank.”

“I’m the most content I have ever been,” Sciuto added with a touch of humor.

Sciuto said, Getting CISSP this year though,” referencing his plans to pursue the Certified Information Systems Security Professional certification. He emphasized that Champagne’s post was meant to highlight his sense of contentment and her own desire to achieve a similar level of calm.

Champagne later elaborated on the context of her original post, noting that it was part of a year-in-review letter she had written for family and friends, which included candles she had made as gifts. She explained that the conversation wasn’t born from resentment but rather from curiosity about her husband’s ability to be satisfied without conventional accolades.

