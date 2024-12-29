Viral Video: Groom Beaten By Ex-Girlfriend At Wedding | Watching

In a recent viral video, a wedding ceremony took a surprising turn when the groom’s alleged girlfriend interrupted the proceedings, leading to an unexpected and heated moment.

Indian weddings are often full of excitement, drama, and surprises, with Bollywood-style moments that sometimes leave everyone in shock. In a recent viral video, a wedding ceremony took a surprising turn when the groom’s alleged girlfriend interrupted the proceedings, leading to an unexpected and heated moment.

Girlfriend Interrupts Groom’s Wedding Rituals

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, captured the shocking moment when the groom was in the middle of putting the garland over his bride. As the ceremony was unfolding, the groom’s supposed girlfriend suddenly appeared on stage. In a dramatic move, she kicked the groom, sending him sprawling a few feet away.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu_Goswami (@sonukumargiri396)

The situation escalated when the girlfriend helped the groom get up, and a heated argument began between the two. The unexpected interruption left the wedding guests stunned, and the scene quickly became the talk of the internet.

Reactions from Netizens

Netizens had a mix of humorous and supportive reactions to the incident. One user wrote, “Just because of this fear, I’m not getting married.” Another added, “Madam has massaged this brother nicely.” Some others expressed sympathy for the girlfriend, with one person stating, “That’s how it should be with cheaters.”

A few people also encouraged the groom to move on from the situation. One commenter wrote, “It doesn’t matter, whatever happened in the past, take something and move on, brother.” The incident sparked various conversations online, with many people sharing their own thoughts about relationships, trust, and loyalty.

A Similar Incident in Saharanpur

This unexpected drama isn’t the first of its kind. A similar incident occurred a few days ago in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. During a wedding ceremony, the groom’s girlfriend unexpectedly arrived from Kerala, causing a disruption just as the bride was about to consent to the marriage by saying “Kabul Hai” (I do).

The girlfriend shocked everyone by revealing that she had been in a relationship with the groom, Dilbahar, for the past seven years. She also claimed that the groom had forced her to go through an abortion. To support her allegations, she presented a photograph of herself and Dilbahar to the guests.

Groom Confesses to the Affair

At first, Dilbahar denied the accusations, but he later confessed to the police that he had indeed been in a relationship with the woman from Kerala. The situation quickly became more complicated when the woman revealed that she had filed a police complaint against Dilbahar in Kerala on November 30. The families of both the groom and the girlfriend are currently discussing a potential compromise, while the police have stated that legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged.