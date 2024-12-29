Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Viral Video: Groom Beaten By Ex-Girlfriend At Wedding | Watching

In a recent viral video, a wedding ceremony took a surprising turn when the groom’s alleged girlfriend interrupted the proceedings, leading to an unexpected and heated moment.

Viral Video: Groom Beaten By Ex-Girlfriend At Wedding | Watching

Indian weddings are often full of excitement, drama, and surprises, with Bollywood-style moments that sometimes leave everyone in shock. In a recent viral video, a wedding ceremony took a surprising turn when the groom’s alleged girlfriend interrupted the proceedings, leading to an unexpected and heated moment.

Girlfriend Interrupts Groom’s Wedding Rituals

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, captured the shocking moment when the groom was in the middle of putting the garland over his bride. As the ceremony was unfolding, the groom’s supposed girlfriend suddenly appeared on stage. In a dramatic move, she kicked the groom, sending him sprawling a few feet away.

Watch Video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonu_Goswami (@sonukumargiri396)

The situation escalated when the girlfriend helped the groom get up, and a heated argument began between the two. The unexpected interruption left the wedding guests stunned, and the scene quickly became the talk of the internet.

Reactions from Netizens

Netizens had a mix of humorous and supportive reactions to the incident. One user wrote, “Just because of this fear, I’m not getting married.” Another added, “Madam has massaged this brother nicely.” Some others expressed sympathy for the girlfriend, with one person stating, “That’s how it should be with cheaters.”

A few people also encouraged the groom to move on from the situation. One commenter wrote, “It doesn’t matter, whatever happened in the past, take something and move on, brother.” The incident sparked various conversations online, with many people sharing their own thoughts about relationships, trust, and loyalty.

A Similar Incident in Saharanpur

This unexpected drama isn’t the first of its kind. A similar incident occurred a few days ago in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. During a wedding ceremony, the groom’s girlfriend unexpectedly arrived from Kerala, causing a disruption just as the bride was about to consent to the marriage by saying “Kabul Hai” (I do).

The girlfriend shocked everyone by revealing that she had been in a relationship with the groom, Dilbahar, for the past seven years. She also claimed that the groom had forced her to go through an abortion. To support her allegations, she presented a photograph of herself and Dilbahar to the guests.

Groom Confesses to the Affair

At first, Dilbahar denied the accusations, but he later confessed to the police that he had indeed been in a relationship with the woman from Kerala. The situation quickly became more complicated when the woman revealed that she had filed a police complaint against Dilbahar in Kerala on November 30. The families of both the groom and the girlfriend are currently discussing a potential compromise, while the police have stated that legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged.

Also Read: Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Filed under

Groom viral video

Advertisement

Also Read

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

Shocking! 40-Year-Old Pastor Killed In Shark Attack During Family Fishing Trip At Great Barrier Reef

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

South Korea Plane Crash: 181 on Board, Bird Strike and Bad Weather Suspected as Causes

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Viral Video: Pakistan Wedding Takes Extravagance to New Heights with Plane Dropping Cash | Watch

Entertainment

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox