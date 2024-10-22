Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

While it's impossible to eliminate screen time, it's crucial to address the strain it places on our eyes to maintain a healthy relationship with technology.

In today’s work environment, digital screens are a necessity, whether for scheduling meetings or long hours spent on a laptop. While it’s impossible to eliminate screen time, it’s crucial to address the strain it places on our eyes to maintain a healthy relationship with technology.

Dr. Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director of Eye-Q, discussed digital eye syndrome in an interview with HT. He noted that digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome (CVS), is becoming increasingly prevalent, especially among those working from home. Research indicates that more than 50% of people who spend considerable time on computers experience some level of eye strain, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue.

According to Dr. Sharma, extended screen exposure is a primary cause of severe digital eye strain. This condition leads to accommodative stress, which occurs when eyes are forced to focus on a screen for extended periods.

Effects of Eye Strain

Dr. Sharma emphasized that prolonged screen time can weaken eye muscles, causing discomfort, blurred vision, and difficulty refocusing. Over time, this can result in headaches and persistent visual disturbances. He also noted that binocular vision stress may arise when the eyes must work harder together for close-up clarity, leading to symptoms such as double vision or misalignment sensations.

Reduced blinking rates during screen use can contribute to dry eye syndrome. Dr. Sharma explained that decreased blinking leads to lower tear production and quicker evaporation, causing irritation, redness, and a gritty feeling. If untreated, this can increase the risk of corneal damage and chronic discomfort.

Techniques to Relieve Eye Strain

To help reduce discomfort and promote eye health, Dr. Sharma suggested several techniques that support long-term eye wellness amid digital exposure: