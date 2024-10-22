Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

While it's impossible to eliminate screen time, it's crucial to address the strain it places on our eyes to maintain a healthy relationship with technology.

Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

In today’s work environment, digital screens are a necessity, whether for scheduling meetings or long hours spent on a laptop. While it’s impossible to eliminate screen time, it’s crucial to address the strain it places on our eyes to maintain a healthy relationship with technology.

Dr. Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director of Eye-Q, discussed digital eye syndrome in an interview with HT. He noted that digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome (CVS), is becoming increasingly prevalent, especially among those working from home. Research indicates that more than 50% of people who spend considerable time on computers experience some level of eye strain, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue.

According to Dr. Sharma, extended screen exposure is a primary cause of severe digital eye strain. This condition leads to accommodative stress, which occurs when eyes are forced to focus on a screen for extended periods.

Effects of Eye Strain

Dr. Sharma emphasized that prolonged screen time can weaken eye muscles, causing discomfort, blurred vision, and difficulty refocusing. Over time, this can result in headaches and persistent visual disturbances. He also noted that binocular vision stress may arise when the eyes must work harder together for close-up clarity, leading to symptoms such as double vision or misalignment sensations.

Reduced blinking rates during screen use can contribute to dry eye syndrome. Dr. Sharma explained that decreased blinking leads to lower tear production and quicker evaporation, causing irritation, redness, and a gritty feeling. If untreated, this can increase the risk of corneal damage and chronic discomfort.

Techniques to Relieve Eye Strain

To help reduce discomfort and promote eye health, Dr. Sharma suggested several techniques that support long-term eye wellness amid digital exposure:

  1. 20-20-20 Rule
    To alleviate eye strain from prolonged screen focus, Dr. Sharma recommends the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. This practice helps foster a healthier screen time relationship.
  2. Optimize Screen Settings
    Many users overlook the importance of adjusting screen settings. Dr. Sharma advises tweaking brightness, contrast, and text size to minimize strain, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience.
  3. Sync Ambient Lighting with Screen Light
    Proper lighting in your workspace is essential. Dr. Sharma stressed that ambient lighting should match screen brightness to reduce glare and alleviate eye strain.
  4. Use Eye Drops for Dry Eyes
    If experiencing dryness or itchiness, Dr. Sharma suggests using lubricating eye drops. These artificial tears can help relieve dry eye symptoms.
  5. Blink Frequently
    To keep your eyes moist during screen use, make it a habit to blink more often. Regular blinking can provide much-needed relief from prolonged exposure.

Filed under

Eye Strain Techniques to Relieve Eye Strain
Advertisement

Also Read

Nestle India CMD Highlights Challenges In Mega Cities And Metros

Nestle India CMD Highlights Challenges In Mega Cities And Metros

Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

Reliance-Disney Merger Approved By CCI: $8.5 Billion Deal With Crucial Restrictions On Cricket Advertising

IMF Retains India’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% For FY25, 6.5% For FY26

IMF Retains India’s GDP Growth Forecast At 7% For FY25, 6.5% For FY26

What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

What Secrets Lie Behind The Naming Of Cyclone Dana? Here’s What You Need To Know!

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

17 Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Bengaluru

Entertainment

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox