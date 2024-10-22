Ways To Reduce Eye Strain During Working Hours

In today’s work environment, digital screens are a necessity, whether for scheduling meetings or long hours spent on a laptop. While it’s impossible to eliminate screen time, it’s crucial to address the strain it places on our eyes to maintain a healthy relationship with technology.
Dr. Ajay Sharma, Chief Medical Director of Eye-Q, discussed digital eye syndrome in an interview with HT. He noted that digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome (CVS), is becoming increasingly prevalent, especially among those working from home. Research indicates that more than 50% of people who spend considerable time on computers experience some level of eye strain, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue.
According to Dr. Sharma, extended screen exposure is a primary cause of severe digital eye strain. This condition leads to accommodative stress, which occurs when eyes are forced to focus on a screen for extended periods.
Effects of Eye Strain
Dr. Sharma emphasized that prolonged screen time can weaken eye muscles, causing discomfort, blurred vision, and difficulty refocusing. Over time, this can result in headaches and persistent visual disturbances. He also noted that binocular vision stress may arise when the eyes must work harder together for close-up clarity, leading to symptoms such as double vision or misalignment sensations.
Reduced blinking rates during screen use can contribute to dry eye syndrome. Dr. Sharma explained that decreased blinking leads to lower tear production and quicker evaporation, causing irritation, redness, and a gritty feeling. If untreated, this can increase the risk of corneal damage and chronic discomfort.
Techniques to Relieve Eye Strain
To help reduce discomfort and promote eye health, Dr. Sharma suggested several techniques that support long-term eye wellness amid digital exposure:
- 20-20-20 Rule
To alleviate eye strain from prolonged screen focus, Dr. Sharma recommends the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. This practice helps foster a healthier screen time relationship.
- Optimize Screen Settings
Many users overlook the importance of adjusting screen settings. Dr. Sharma advises tweaking brightness, contrast, and text size to minimize strain, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience.
- Sync Ambient Lighting with Screen Light
Proper lighting in your workspace is essential. Dr. Sharma stressed that ambient lighting should match screen brightness to reduce glare and alleviate eye strain.
- Use Eye Drops for Dry Eyes
If experiencing dryness or itchiness, Dr. Sharma suggests using lubricating eye drops. These artificial tears can help relieve dry eye symptoms.
- Blink Frequently
To keep your eyes moist during screen use, make it a habit to blink more often. Regular blinking can provide much-needed relief from prolonged exposure.