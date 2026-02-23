LIVE TV
Who Is Sarah Baloch? Truth Behind Pakistani Influencer's 'Viral MMS Video' And Its Connection To Assam- Here's Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Sarah Baloch? Truth Behind Pakistani Influencer’s ‘Viral MMS Video’ And Its Connection To Assam- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Viral MMS Video: A new “viral video” claim involving Pakistani influencer Sarah Baloch is spreading rapidly across WhatsApp groups and social media feeds in India. Posts allege the existence of a shocking MMS clip and attach a supposed connection to Assam to grab attention.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 10:37:31 IST

Viral MMS Video: A new “viral video” claim involving Pakistani influencer Sarah Baloch is spreading rapidly across WhatsApp groups and social media feeds in India. Posts allege the existence of a shocking MMS clip and attach a supposed connection to Assam to grab attention.

Cyber experts warn that the clip is fake and part of a phishing campaign designed to steal personal data. Despite viral forwards referencing a 19-minute and 17-minute clip, there is no verified evidence of any authentic leaked video.

Who Is Sarah Baloch?

Sarah Baloch is a Pakistan-based lifestyle, fashion and travel content creator active on Instagram and TikTok. With a sizeable following and high engagement online, her public profile makes her vulnerable to clickbait scams.

In the current case, her name and older video snippets are allegedly being misused without consent to create sensational posts that lure users into clicking malicious links.

What Is The ‘Viral Video’ Claim?

The so-called “viral MMS video” circulating online is not genuine. Fraudsters have reportedly stitched together unrelated clips and paired them with blurred thumbnails and provocative captions to create shock value.

The objective is not to share real content but to redirect users to unsafe websites. Once clicked, these links often lead to-

  • Fake “age verification” pages
  • Spoofed social media login screens
  • Pages demanding link-sharing before access
  • Suspicious download prompts

These tactics are common in viral phishing campaigns.

Why Is Assam Being Mentioned?

The posts claim the video is linked to an “Assam incident” or “breaking news from Assam.” However, there is no official report confirming any such incident in the state.

Attaching a local reference is a strategy to make the scam appear credible to Indian users. By blending a foreign influencer’s name with a domestic location, scammers increase curiosity and click-through rates.

How The Scam Works

The pattern follows a familiar structure-

The hook: A blurred image with sensational headlines
The redirect: Links leading to ad-heavy or suspicious sites
The trap: Requests for social media login, OTP entry or app installation

Hidden scripts may install adware or spyware on devices, potentially compromising banking details, passwords and private files.

Risks Of Clicking The Link

Users who interact with the fake MMS link may face-

  • Malware installation
  • Theft of bank credentials and OTPs
  • Access to contacts, photos and documents
  • Financial fraud
  • Further spread of the malicious link
  • Forwarding such links can also expose others to risk.

What You Should Do

If you receive such a message-

  • Do not click or share the link
  • Delete the message immediately
  • Inform the sender it is a scam
  • Clear browser cache and cookies
  • Remove unknown apps from your device
  • Enable two-factor authentication on banking and social media accounts

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Who Is Sarah Baloch? Truth Behind Pakistani Influencer’s ‘Viral MMS Video’ And Its Connection To Assam- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

