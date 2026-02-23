LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

Viral Videos Video: Social media posts claiming a leaked “ChiChi Call” video involving Filipino influencer Vera Hill are part of a coordinated cybercrime operation, experts warn. Despite sensational captions and viral forwards, investigators confirm that no such video exists online.

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)
‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know (Pic Credits: Canva Modified)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 09:24:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

Viral Videos Video: Social media posts claiming a leaked “ChiChi Call” video involving Filipino influencer Vera Hill are part of a coordinated cybercrime operation, experts warn. Despite sensational captions and viral forwards, investigators confirm that no such video exists online.

Cybersecurity analysts say the trend is a classic “Ghost File” scam designed to exploit curiosity, steal personal data and spread malware, not expose any real scandal.

What Is The ‘ChiChi Call’ Hoax?

The viral claims target Vera Hill, a lifestyle and travel creator from Siargao, Philippines, popularly known as ChiChi. Fraudsters have flooded search engines and social platforms with posts using phrases such as “ChiChi video call full” and “Vera Hill viral link” to lure users.

You Might Be Interested In

Fact-checkers confirm there is zero verified footage. Clips circulating on TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and Reddit are either unrelated videos, edited content, or complete fabrications. Authorities note that the same network previously ran a similar operation targeting influencer Zyan Cabrera, falsely branding it under a different viral tag but using identical tactics.

How The Scam Steals Your Data

The fraud relies on SEO poisoning, manipulating search results so fake blogs and social media accounts appear at the top. Once users click:

  • Their IP address is immediately captured.
  • They are redirected to fake “age verification” Facebook login pages that steal credentials.
  • Some pages prompt installation of malicious browser plugins.
  • Malware may log keystrokes, access banking details, and harvest personal data for sale on the dark web.

Multiple redirect loops, urgent pop-ups, and “install to watch” prompts are major red flags. Experts stress that no legitimate video platform requires plugin downloads or social media logins for verification.

Legal Warning: Sharing The Link Can Be A Crime

Authorities caution that sharing or circulating such links can carry legal consequences. Under the Information Technology Act 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, distributing non-consensual intimate content or deepfakes is a punishable offence, with penalties of up to five years in prison and fines.

Even forwarding an unverified link may expose individuals to investigation.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 23, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 9:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ChiChiChiChi CallChiChi Call viral video trendFilipino influencer Vera HillGhost FileVera Hill linkviral mmsviral videoviral video mmsviral video MMS scamviral videos video

RELATED News

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 23, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur On March 3 Or 4? Check Timings, Sutak And Zodiac Effects

Does Sara Baloch Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Holi Date 2026: Correct Date To Celebrate Festival Of Colours, Shubh Muhurat, Holika Dahan Timing

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know
‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know
‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know
‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS