‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

Viral Videos Video: Social media posts claiming a leaked “ChiChi Call” video involving Filipino influencer Vera Hill are part of a coordinated cybercrime operation, experts warn. Despite sensational captions and viral forwards, investigators confirm that no such video exists online.

Cybersecurity analysts say the trend is a classic “Ghost File” scam designed to exploit curiosity, steal personal data and spread malware, not expose any real scandal.

What Is The ‘ChiChi Call’ Hoax?

The viral claims target Vera Hill, a lifestyle and travel creator from Siargao, Philippines, popularly known as ChiChi. Fraudsters have flooded search engines and social platforms with posts using phrases such as “ChiChi video call full” and “Vera Hill viral link” to lure users.

Fact-checkers confirm there is zero verified footage. Clips circulating on TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and Reddit are either unrelated videos, edited content, or complete fabrications. Authorities note that the same network previously ran a similar operation targeting influencer Zyan Cabrera, falsely branding it under a different viral tag but using identical tactics.

How The Scam Steals Your Data

The fraud relies on SEO poisoning, manipulating search results so fake blogs and social media accounts appear at the top. Once users click:

Their IP address is immediately captured.

They are redirected to fake “age verification” Facebook login pages that steal credentials.

Some pages prompt installation of malicious browser plugins.

Malware may log keystrokes, access banking details, and harvest personal data for sale on the dark web.

Multiple redirect loops, urgent pop-ups, and “install to watch” prompts are major red flags. Experts stress that no legitimate video platform requires plugin downloads or social media logins for verification.

Legal Warning: Sharing The Link Can Be A Crime

Authorities caution that sharing or circulating such links can carry legal consequences. Under the Information Technology Act 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, distributing non-consensual intimate content or deepfakes is a punishable offence, with penalties of up to five years in prison and fines.

Even forwarding an unverified link may expose individuals to investigation.

