What Is China’s Neck-Hanging Exercise? Bizarre Tree-Hanging Therapy For Neck Pain Goes Viral, Doctors Issue Warning

Neck Hanging Exercise, the peculiar fitness trend, is gaining popularity in China. In this exercise the young people hang from trees and bars from their necks to treat chronic neck pain and insomnia, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Medical experts are warning that carrying out this practice can lead to severe risks, like spinal cord damage and paralysis.

According to the South China Morning Post, the exercise has become common in many areas where people hang their necks from ropes with their feet off the ground.

Is ‘Neck Hanging Exercise’ Safe?

The “neck-hanging exercise” is dangerous and hasn’t been proven to work properly or safely. It is not the same as medical traction therapy, which doctors do using safe equipment and exact measurements.

“Performing heavy suspension in an uncontrolled state can easily stimulate blood vessels and nerves. In mild cases, it may cause dizziness and nausea; in severe cases, it can lead to spinal cord injury or even high-level paralysis,” says Shen Ya, a senior therapist from the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Air Force Hospital of the Eastern Theatre Command, to Litchi News.

What Doctors Say About This Exercise?

Orthopaedic Specialists are warning people to stay away from these exercises. They say that the neck is very fragile and filled with important nerves and blood vessels. Putting too much pressure on it can cause permanent damage.

“Because the neck is made up of very delicate structures such as nerves, muscles, tendons, and ligaments, applying pressure in the wrong way can cause fatal damage,” a medical expert says to the Times of India.

Experts warn that this exercise is not validated and is very dangerous. It could cause serious injuries, like nerve damage, paralysis, or even death.

Instead of taking these risks, it is much safer to try activities like walking, tai chi, swimming, CBT-I (a therapy that helps to sleep).

Also Read: Pune Man Orders ‘Chef’s Kiss’, Gets ‘Chef’s Lips’, Weird Dish Goes Viral; Netizens Joke ‘Imran Hashmi Fan Moment’