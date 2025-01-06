Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On Shark Tank?

In Shark Tank India 4, Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, made an exciting pitch for his fitness brand, Beast Life. Despite earning 1 crore in sales within just one hour of launching, Gaurav revealed why he sought investment from the sharks.

Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On Shark Tank?

Social media influencer and businessman Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, recently appeared on the floor of Shark Tank India 4 to pitch his fitness brand, Beast Life.

The fourth season of the popular business reality television series Shark Tank India is set to premiere soon, and from the teasers released so far, it’s clear that the show will be even more dramatic than previous seasons. Recently, the show’s makers shared another promo, featuring social media influencer and businessman Gaurav Taneja pitching his fitness brand Beast Life.

The promo video begins with Vinita Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, asking her fellow sharks who the next contestant is, to which Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal, responds, “Flying Beast, the influencer.” Surprised, Vinita Singh asks, “Gaurav Taneja?! He’s coming?” Bahl confirms, and then Gaurav Taneja enters the stage with a big smile. Gaurav says, “Sharks, these days, every founder has the urge to become an influencer, I don’t know where it came from.” Vinita Singh playfully replies, “And influencers want to become founders.”

Introducing Beast Life, Gaurav Taneja and his partner share that the brand made ₹1 crore in sales just within one hour of launching, which leaves the sharks astonished. Aman Gupta, co-founder of the electronics brand boAt Lifestyle, comments, “This is a dream for many businesses.” Concluding his pitch, Taneja asks the sharks for ₹1 crore for 1% equity.

Vinita Singh asks, “You made ₹1 crore in 1 hour, then why are you asking for ₹1 crore (for 1% equity)?” In response to the sharks’ questions, Taneja says, “Just like the name ‘Beast’ in Beast Life, everything I have is in this. If it fails, I can’t create another (brand). This is my life.” After watching the promo, fans are wondering if Flying Beast will be able to strike a deal with the sharks.

Gaurav Taneja SHARK TANK INDIA 4

