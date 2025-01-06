Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On Shark Tank?

In Shark Tank India 4, Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, made an exciting pitch for his fitness brand, Beast Life. Despite earning 1 crore in sales within just one hour of launching, Gaurav revealed why he sought investment from the sharks.

The promo video begins with Vinita Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, asking her fellow sharks who the next contestant is, to which Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal, responds, “Flying Beast, the influencer.” Surprised, Vinita Singh asks, “Gaurav Taneja?! He’s coming?” Bahl confirms, and then Gaurav Taneja enters the stage with a big smile. Gaurav says, “Sharks, these days, every founder has the urge to become an influencer, I don’t know where it came from.” Vinita Singh playfully replies, “And influencers want to become founders.”

Introducing Beast Life, Gaurav Taneja and his partner share that the brand made ₹1 crore in sales just within one hour of launching, which leaves the sharks astonished. Aman Gupta, co-founder of the electronics brand boAt Lifestyle, comments, “This is a dream for many businesses.” Concluding his pitch, Taneja asks the sharks for ₹1 crore for 1% equity.

Vinita Singh asks, “You made ₹1 crore in 1 hour, then why are you asking for ₹1 crore (for 1% equity)?” In response to the sharks’ questions, Taneja says, “Just like the name ‘Beast’ in Beast Life, everything I have is in this. If it fails, I can’t create another (brand). This is my life.” After watching the promo, fans are wondering if Flying Beast will be able to strike a deal with the sharks.