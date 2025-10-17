LIVE TV
Why Lighting Diyas on Dhanteras Brings Prosperity and Positive Energy into Homes

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 17, 2025 12:55:40 IST

The spirit of ancient culture, spirituality, and ritual-dharma comes to Dhanteras bringing light and prosperity to the homes of people around the world through the lighting of Diyas. Dhanteras is the first and sacred day of Diwali when we celebrate prosperity, health, and good luck – and lighting up our homes is a sacred tradition. Lighting diyas also represents the eternal principles that dharma stands for, the principle of light over darkness, positivity over negativity and Divine blessings triumph over the the material struggle of human existence.

Spiritual Significance of Diyas on Dhanteras 

According to Hindu philosophy, sacred texts like the Skanda Purana, the act of lighting diyas eliminates negative energies and adharma (doing the wrong), the act of lighting diyas really brings Lakshmi Devi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into the house and invites good fortune for positivity, harmony, and connection to family all year long.  In many ways, diyas protect the house from evil spirits and invite positive energy into the house. 

Symbol of Pure Positivity and Growth

Lighting diyas conveys purity and light. A diya represents knowledge, dispelling ignorance and darkness. Lighting diyas brightens the house, while dampening and neutralizing NEGATIVE energy. The importance and significance of lighting diyas is not only physical, but it is spiritual! The act of lighting diyas brings the household into a process of FLOW, which includes prosperity in health, wealth, and happiness! Light is a powerful energy force that sustains energy and supports life, so to make it a Karmic act of lighting a diya encourages to attract abundance and auspiciousness. 

Traditional Practice & Ritual

On Dhanteras night, we begin cleaning and sweeping our house to remove all dust, dirt, and potentially stagnant energies-a fresh start to welcome new good wishes. Then the home is beautifully arranged with rows of diyas in a certain arrangement to stimulate good energies to flow. The presence, lighting and offering of diyas during the Lakshmi puja manifestation adds the divine energy of the Goddess into the puja. The lighting of 13 diyas is considered especially auspicious as it symbolizes WHOLENESS; the diyas symbolize different categories of wellness:health, wealth, happiness, etc. Secondly, the God of health, Lord Dhanvantari, is said to have manifested on Dhanteras day in the physical form holding the elixir of life; therefore, the lighting of the diyas is a secular WAY to welcome Lord Dhanvantari. 

Bringing Prosperity Beyond Materialism 

Although most people associate and know Dhanteras as a day to buy gold and silver to symbolize wealth, the lighting of diyas symbolizes the message to the devotee that true prosperity is health, harmony, and spiritual well-being. The light of the diyas, create clarity and positive energies to grow in all aspects of life, clearing fears and doubts; a mind set up to be opened to success and abundance.

Overall, lighting diyas on Dhanteras is a beautiful tradition of producing prosperity and positive energy by attracting divine blessings, driving away negativity, and shining a light on the victory of light over darkness. It connects families and neighbors with spiritual heritage that extends beyond treasures of material wealth, to embrace the greater description of well-being and harmony.

 This article is based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices associated with Dhanteras. Readers may interpret or follow these rituals according to their personal faith, customs, and regional traditions.

